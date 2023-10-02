In brief: One of the many great things about PCs is the sheer number of customization options we have available. Joining the many cool and unusual mods out there is Sneaker X from Cooler Master, which as the name suggests is a PC - a powerful one at that - packed into what looks like a big sneaker. If you've got at least $3,499 spare, it could be yours.

VideoCardz reports that Sneaker X was created by the JMDF PC modding group, winning the Best Art Award at the "Case Mod World Series 2020." The PC appeared at Computex 2023 and is now available to buy from Cooler Master in a series of different configurations (based on location).

The red-and-white sneaker is a mini-ITX build with a dual-chamber design. It comes with the option of Intel Z790/B760 or AMD X670/B650 Mini-ITX motherboards.

Despite the comparatively small size, Sneaker X packs some hefty hardware. The PC can be specced with one of four CPUs: An Intel i7-13700K, an i9-13900K, an AMD Ryzen 7800X3D, or a 7950X3D. The graphics card options are also impressive, covering the mid-to-high-end Lovelace GPUs; the RTX 4070, RTX 4070 Ti, and RTX 4080.

Other specs include 2TB of PCIe 4.0 Gen4 NVMe storage, 32GB or 64GB of DDR5 RAM, an 850W Cooler Master SFX power supply, and a 360mm radiator in the form of CM's Master Liquid PL360 Flux Sneaker Edition.

The US is limited to just two configuration options: 'Enthusiast,' which packs a Core i7-13700K, RTX 4070, 32GB DDR5, 2TB, and an 850W PSU for $3,499; and Professional, which swaps the RTX 4070 for an RTX 4070 Ti, adding $300 to the price.

The more powerful options, which includes the AMD CPUs and RTX 4080, are only available in Europe right now. The most expensive of these (Ryzen 9 7950X3D, 64GB, RTX 4080) is a whopping €4,699, or about $4,964.

Compact systems such as these often come with questions about their thermal performance. Techtesters reviewed the Sneaker X a few months ago. They discovered that temps during gaming were "reasonable," though a CPU-only benchmark showed the components getting quite hot but still within their limits.