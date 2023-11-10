A speedy recovery: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is back at home and "doing good" following a recent health scare. During a trip to Mexico City to speak at the World Business Forum, Wozniak, 73, experienced a dizzy spell while typing on his computer. Out of an abundance of caution, the serial tech entrepreneur went to a local hospital which proved to be a wise move.

An MRI and additional testing revealed a small capillary leak and symptoms of vertigo. Physicians told Wozniak he had suffered a minor stroke. He was released from the hospital a day later and flew back to his home in Los Gatos, California.

Wozniak, who co-founded Apple Computer Company along with Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne in 1976, told The New York Times that the worst part of the whole experience was having to stay on a gurney for 24 hours without being allowed to roll onto his side.

The incident forced Wozniak to cancel scheduled appearances in Dubai, Colombia, and Azerbaijan.

Wozniak left Apple in the mid-80s to launch a startup that produced the world's first programmable remote control. Despite departing Apple decades ago, he is still paid by the company on a weekly basis.

If you're a tech entrepreneur, you must listen to this interview of Steve Wozniak. https://t.co/3RsWYWmeEE pic.twitter.com/DzrDsR6IDe – Guy Kawasaki (@GuyKawasaki) February 6, 2020

During an interview on Guy Kawasaki's Remarkable People podcast in 2020, Woz said he was never taken off Apple's payroll. In fact, he said he is the only person that has received a paycheck every week since the company's inception. After taxes are withheld, Wozniak receives about $50 from Apple weekly.

According to Woz, it is all about loyalty.

Asked at the time why he simply does not return to Apple and continue his journey there, Wozniak said he is simply too outspoken and doesn't want to have to give up that trait.

The serial entrepreneur has been involved in a number of projects since leaving Apple including a stint on ABC's Dancing with the Stars reality show. His latest, Privateer Space, launched in 2021 and is tasked with managing debris in space.