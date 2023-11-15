Why it matters: Analogue can't stop releasing limited-edition versions of its Pocket handheld gaming system. The video game hardware specialist has announced yet another limited edition version of its popular Analogue Pocket. The Classic Limited Edition line consists of eight colorways – red, green, blue, yellow, pink, orange, indigo, and silver – that have been color-matched to resemble original Game Boy / Game Boy Advance shades.

Analogue's latest will be available in highly limited quantities priced at $249.99 each. If you recall, that is the same price as the transparent versions that dropped in September (which represented a $30 premium over the original).

In typical Analogue fashion, these are expected to sell out in a hurry. The originals have long since been unavailable, and the transparent models sold out fast. If you want one of the throwback Game Boy colorways, I would recommend setting an alarm to get your order in when pre-orders open.

The system can play original Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridges out of the box. With optional adapters, compatibility expands to even more classic handheld platforms including the Sega Game Gear, the Atari Lynx, and the Neo Geo Pocket, among others.

The Classic Limited Edition models go up for pre-order on November 17 at 8 am Pacific and are scheduled to ship a few days later on November 20. That leaves plenty of time to get one in time for the holidays. Analogue is imposing a limit of two per order.

Last month, Analogue announced plans for a modern version of the Nintendo 64. The new system, known as the Analogue 3D, will feature four original-style controller ports, original display modes, and reference quality recreations of select CRTs. It will be built using FPGA (field-programmable gate array) tech. It will also feature 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth wireless, and will be capable of playing original N64 cartridges in 4K resolution.

Analogue's N64 clone won't be ready until sometime in 2024, and pricing has not yet been revealed.