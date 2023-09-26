Something to look forward to: Analogue will soon be accepting orders for limited-edition transparent models of its popular Analogue Pocket handheld gaming system. Transparent limited editions of the Analogue Pocket will go on sale starting September 29 at 8 a.m. Pacific and will ship roughly two weeks later. Pricing is set at $249.99, and color options include red, purple, blue, green, smoke, orange, and clear. A limit of two per order is being implemented according to Analogue's website.

The original Analogue Pocket was introduced back in late 2019 and launched just over two years later following numerous delays brought about by the pandemic's impact on the global supply chain. The FPGA-based handheld is inspired by Nintendo's iconic Game Boy but with far more advanced hardware including a 3.5-inch LCD with a resolution of 1,600 x 1,400 (615 PP) which is 10 times the resolution of Nintendo's original.

The system can play original Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridges out of the box. With optional adapters, compatibility expands to even more classic handheld platforms including the Sega Game Gear, the Atari Lynx, and the Neo Geo Pocket, among others.

Analogue said the new transparent color options will be available in highly limited quantities, and they likely are not lying. Analogue products have a history of what seems to be brief production runs. The original Pocket, for example, has been sold out for a while now, which pushes interested parties to third-party marketplaces like eBay where they are met with premium pricing from knowledgeable resellers.

If you want one, I would recommend setting an alarm and being ready to go when the order window opens. You will pay a $30 premium for a transparent model over a standard white or black variant, but this could be your only opportunity to grab one at retail pricing for a while as it is unlikely that Analogue will make follow-up batches once initial inventory is spoken for (and again, the originals are still out of stock).