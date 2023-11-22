Save big: Black Friday is upon us yet again. For gamers, the annual shopping holiday serves as yet another excuse to stock up on titles at a deep discount. Festivities are already under way at Epic, on Steam, and over at GOG.com

On the Epic Games Store, you can utilize the Epic Coupon to save 33 percent at checkout on all eligible transactions priced at or combining to at least $14.99. Shoppers can also score double rewards – up to 10 percent – on purchases made during the Black Friday event.

The Epic Coupon can be used on new and old games alike. Apply it to Alan Wake II, for example, and you can take it home for $33.50. PC Building Simulator 2, meanwhile, drops to just $16.74, and Witchfire can be had for $8.25 – and that's not counting the 10 percent rewards on top.

Alan Wake II is one of two games that recently earned eight nominations in the upcoming 2023 Game Awards. In addition to Game of the Year, the title is also a finalist for Best Narrative, Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Performance, and Best Action / Adventure.

Epic's Black Friday event runs through November 28 at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Valve is also hosting its annual Autumn Sale. From now through November 28 at 10 a.m. Pacific, take advantage of a cornucopia of discounts including 40 percent off Grounded, 90 percent off Sid Meier's Civilization VI, and half off Dark Souls III. Other highlights from Steam's include 84 percent off Battlefield 2042, 70 percent off Stellaris, and 75 percent off Anno 1800.

Valve also recently launched an updated version of its Steam Deck handheld with an OLED display. Pricing is set at $549 for the 512 GB variant and $649 for the 1 TB model. Unfortunately for bargain hunters, neither system is discounted as part of the Autumn Sale. The original 256 GB LCD model is also still available, at $399.

