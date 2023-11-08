Recap: What could be the most anticipated game of all time, Grand Theft Auto 6, will reportedly be revealed by Rockstar Games as early as this week, with an official trailer for the game set to arrive in December.

There have been plenty of previous claims that an official GTA 6 announcement was imminent, but this one comes from Bloomberg's respected Jason Schreier, who cites people familiar with the matter.

The timing of the announcement and trailer does fit into a timeline. November 3 marks 12 years since the GTA 5 announcement, while the December trailer, which would most likely appear at The Game Awards, would coincide with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar Games' parent Take-Two Interactive, confirmed that development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series was underway last year. He said the developer was determined to set creative benchmarks for the series, industry, and all entertainment.

Some of what we've heard about GTA 6 include that it will, for the first time, feature a playable female main character, a Latina woman who is part of a "Bonnie-and-Clyde-like" duo, suggesting the game will again feature multiple playable characters. It will also be set in the same fictionalized version of Miami as the 2002 Vice City game, with potentially more cities added over time.

There have also been claims that the often-controversial humor the franchise is famous for might be less prevalent in GTA 6. Rockstar is reportedly going to take a more politically correct stance in the next game and not "punch down" by making fun of marginalized groups. A similar approach was taken in the most recent Saints Row game, which was mostly panned by critics and gamers.

GTA 6 was the subject of one of the largest game leaks of all time. In September 2022, a hacker posted a swathe of content that included test build videos and screenshots, most of which were removed after Take-Two issued copyright strikes against the hosts. He also attempted to negotiate a deal with Rockstar, asking for a five-figure sum in return for not leaking its game's source code. In July, the teenager allegedly behind the hack was declared unfit to stand trial.

Take-Two has twice hinted that GTA 6 will be released next year, further suggesting that now would be the perfect time for an official reveal. We'll have to wait and see if the successor to the second-best-selling game of all time can live up to the hype.