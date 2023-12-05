Forward-looking: Logitech's Astro series has provided customers with high-quality gaming audio options for years, but the brand's latest product targets users who constantly switch between platforms. With multiple HDMI ports and the company's proprietary wireless technology, the Astro A50 X could become a uniquely versatile headset.

Pre-orders are now open for Logitech's latest flagship Astro headset, the A50 X, at $379.99. The product's primary draw is its included base station, which serves as a charging cradle and an HDMI 2.1 switcher that the company expects customers to simultaneously connect to an Xbox Series X or S, a PlayStation 5, and a PC or Mac.

Users connect the consoles to the cradle's two HDMI inputs and accompanying USB-C ports while an HDMI output connects to the display. The PC, plugged into a monitor's DisplayPort, transfers audio and power through the third USB-C port. Each HDMI port features 40 Gbps of bandwidth and supports a 4K 120Hz HDR signal with VRR and Auto Low Latency Mode, so employing the switcher shouldn't degrade image or sound quality.

Like a standard HDMI hub, the A50 X base station switches the video and audio signals between devices with the press of a button on the headset. However, Logitech's Playsync feature automatically swaps audio between the headset and external speakers when the headphones are placed in or removed from the cradle.

Using the system should be easier than manually swapping cables, television inputs, and audio outputs. However, connecting three HDMI ports and USB-C cables could require serious cable management.

The 363-gram headset connects wirelessly with a 15m range using Logitech's Lightspeed technology, which has worked well in the company's wireless keyboards, mice, and other products. It also has Bluetooth support for use on mobile devices or the Nintendo Switch and enables mixing Discord or music with game audio.

The headphones support Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic Spatial, and Sony's PS5 3D audio. The headset and all included connections feature up to 24-bit sound. Charging is possible through the cradle or a USB connection, with a single charge lasting 24 hours.

The Astro A50 X should hit store shelves in the first half of next year.