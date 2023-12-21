Sounds good: Elden Ring, the open-world action RPG that modernized the Soulsborne formula with a new open-world setting, is receiving its own official concert. The game's expansive soundtrack will be adapted to narrate a story on stage, incorporating music, video, and special lighting effects.

Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment, developer FromSoftware, and Overlook Events have organized a "fully immersive" symphonic concert based on the Elden Ring soundtrack. The event will utilize Overlook's "Narrative Symphonic Experience" system, providing a two-hour, seamless audio experience with visual feedback and special effects.

The symphonic event is scheduled to take place in Paris next month and in London in the spring. Tickets for the Paris event are already sold out, while the London concert will be held at the Royal Albert Hall on April 28, 2024. Bandai Namco stated that the "truly immersive" experience will be built on three fundamental principles: Adventure & Epic Music, Storytelling, and Immersion.

Elden Ring Symphonic Adventure will be performed by a full symphonic orchestra and choir on stage, the publisher explained. Listeners will have the opportunity to experience the dramatic and epic Elden Ring soundtrack in its "purest classic form." The OST has apparently been rearranged for the event, with nearly 50 different compositions reshaped into long "musical suites" to evoke the same feelings players had while exploring the harsh yet beautiful landscapes in the Lands Between.

Elden Ring tells a story worthy of the greatest epic sagas of our times, according to Bandai Namco. The exclusive Symphonic Adventure aims to effectively convey that same narrative. The concept of exploring the world and confronting enemies had to remain intact, and the concert has been designed to express the "full narrative sense" of Elden Ring – from the beginning of the Tarnished's quest to their final encounter with the Elden Beast.

A "simple concert" would not suffice to recreate the hero's journey depicted in Elden Ring. Therefore, Overlook Event's system will synchronize the concert's audio with sound effects, lights, and screens displaying video clips from the game. The system seemingly achieves a "synchronization accuracy" that was never before realized in live events.

Elden Ring was released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on February 25, 2022, quickly becoming an unprecedented success for Bandai Namco, FromSoftware, and the entire Soulslike genre. The game has sold over 20 million copies to date, earning numerous awards and captivating countless players worldwide. Shadow of the Erdtree, Elden Ring's first official expansion, is expected to arrive in 2024.