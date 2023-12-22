In context: AMD is expected to announce its Ryzen 8000G 'Hawk Point' desktop APUs next month, but various recent leaks have already revealed quite a bit. Just last week, official listings by Asus and ASRock seemingly confirmed the specifications of multiple chips in the upcoming lineup, and now, another leak is believed to have disclosed their pricing info.

The details come from prolific tipster @momomo_us, who claims that the prices were revealed when some of the upcoming Ryzen 8000G SKUs were listed by three US retailers. Do note that the prices vary somewhat between the three sellers, so it's likely that some of these are placeholders and not the actual MSRPs. That said, it's probable that the listings still offer a rough idea of how these APUs will be priced at launch.

Starting off with the Ryzen 7 8700G, it's listed at $340 at the first retailer, while the other two sellers listed it at $390 and $440. As for the Ryzen 5 8600G, it's listed at $240, $280, and $310 by the three retailers. Coming to the Ryzen 5 8500G, its list prices are $190, $220, and $240. The lineup is also expected to include the Ryzen 3 8300G, but there's no word on its pricing for now.

Alongside the Ryzen 8000G SKUs, a number of upcoming AM4 processors were also reportedly listed by the retailers. They included the Ryzen 7 5700X3D, which will reportedly be priced between $260 and $340. The Ryzen 7 5700X was apparently listed by only one seller for $180, while the Ryzen 5 5600GT could ship with a price tag between $150 and $200. Finally, the Ryzen 5 5500GT could be priced between $130 and $180.

While the tipster did not reveal the names of any of the three retailers, Tom's Hardware is reporting that DirectDial and Zones are two of them. The identity of the third retailer, however, remains a mystery for now. The publication further claims that all the prices are for the full retail boxes with an included Wraith Spire cooler in each case.

From what we know already, the flagship chip in the Ryzen 8000G lineup will be the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 9700G, which will ship with a 4.2GHz base clock, 5.1GHz of boost clock, 16MB of L3 cache, 65W TDP, and the Radeon 780M iGPU. On the other end of the spectrum, the most affordable chip in the lineup will be the 4-core, 8-thread Ryzen 3 8300G, which is said to offer a 3.45GHz base clock, 4.9GHz boost clock, 8MB of L3 cache, 35W TDP, and Radeon 740M graphics.