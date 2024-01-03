What just happened? CES is just around the corner, bringing with it the unveiling of multiple new tech products. One of these is expected to be AMD's Ryzen 8000G desktop APU series, which judging by leaked benchmarks, should be a compelling buy for gamers on a budget without dedicated graphics cards.

The new Geekbench 6.2.2 Vulkan and OpenCL benchmarks are for AMD's mid-range Ryzen 5 8600G. The Socket AM5 APU combines Zen 4 CPU cores with RDNA 3 graphics, with the latter offering performance slightly better than the still very popular GTX 1060 graphics card.

The Ryzen 8600G's integrated Radeon 760M scores 30,770 points in the Vulkan benchmark and 24,842 in the OpenCL bench. That puts it between the GTX 1060 and GTX 1630. Note that it was tested on an MSI X670E ACE motherboard with 2x16GB of DDR5-6000 DIMMs.

The GTX 1060 remains a common sight in many PCs. The most recent Steam hardware and software survey shows it to be the third-most-popular GPU among participants. It was also the number one card for almost five years.

The Ryzen 5 8600G features the same number of CPU cores (six) as its Ryzen 5 5600X predecessor, though these are expected to be a mix of two Zen4 and four Zen4c cores. The base and boost clock speeds have been increased from 3.9/4.4 GHz to 4.35/5.0 GHz.

The Radeon 760M GPU packs eight Compute Units and 512 GPU shader cores. The benchmarks show the chip clocked at 2.8GHz, which is 900MHz higher than the Ryzen 5 5600G's Vega graphics.

Last week saw price details for the Ryzen 8000G series leak, allegedly due to three US retailers listing some of the SKUs prematurely. There was quite a discrepancy between the three prices for the Ryzen 5 8600G - $240, $280, and $310 – so they could have just been placeholders.

Those willing to spend a little more, potentially anywhere between $340 and $440 (according to the leak), could opt for the beefier Ryzen 7 8700G. It's said to feature the Radeon 780M with 12 RDNA 3 Compute Units.

CES takes place from January 9 to January 12. Expect several major announcements before the event begins.