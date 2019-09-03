Geekbench 5 measures your system's power and tells you whether your computer is ready to roar. How strong is your mobile device or desktop computer? How will it perform when push comes to crunch? These are the questions that Geekbench can answer.

Includes updated CPU workloads and new Compute workloads that model real-world tasks and applications. Geekbench is a benchmark that reflects what actual users face on their mobile devices and personal computers.

CPU Benchmark

Each CPU workload models a real-world task or application, ensuring meaningful results. These tests are complex, avoiding simple problems with straightforward memory-access patterns, and push the limits of your system.

Compute Benchmark

Measure the compute performance of your GPU with the new Compute Benchmark. From image processing to computer vision to number crunching, Geekbench 4 tests your GPU using relevant and complex challenges.

Cross-Platform

Designed from the ground-up for cross-platform comparisons, Geekbench 4 allows you to compare system performance across devices, processor architectures, and operating systems. Geekbench 5 supports Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and Linux.

Real-World Tests

Geekbench 5 features new tests designed to simulate real-world scenarios. This helps make Geekbench an invaluable tool to determine how your current computer (or your next computer) will handle your tasks and applications.

Stress Tests

Geekbench 5 includes stress tests, which are tests that help determine the stability of your system. Stress tests help you find small problems with your system before they become big problems.

Multicore Aware

Every test in Geekbench 5 is multi-core aware. This allows Geekbench to show you the true potential of your system. Whether you're running Geekbench on a dual-core phone or a 32-core server, Geekbench is able to measure the performance of all the cores in your system.

Cross Platform

Compare apples and oranges. Or Apples and Samsungs. Geekbench is available for a number of desktop and mobile operating systems, allowing you to compare the performance of different systems running different operating systems.

Geekbench 5 is currently available for Mac OS X, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS.

64 Bit

Geekbench provides both 32-bit and 64-bit benchmarks. Find out how fast your 32-bit programs run today, and how fast your 64-bit programs will run tomorrow.

Results Browser

Share your Geekbench results with other users by uploading your results to the Geekbench Browser. Let other users see how fast (or slow) your computer can go. Create an account and track all of your Geekbench results in one location.

Here's what the different numbers mean:

Battery Runtime is the battery test runtime. If the test started with the battery completely charged and ended with the battery completely discharged then the test runtime is also the battery lifetime.

Battery Score is a combination of the runtime and the work completed during the battery test. If two phones have the same runtime but different scores, then the phone with the higher score completed more work. As with Geekbench scores, higher battery scores are better.

Battery Level is the battery level at the start and the end of the test.

What's New:

Geekbench 5, the latest major upgrade to Primate Labs’ easy-to-use cross-platform benchmark, is now available for download. Geekbench 5 allows you to measure your system’s power more accurately than ever before.

You can download Geekbench 5 for Windows, macOS, and Linux from the Geekbench website. You can also download Geekbench 5 for iOS and Geekbench 5 Pro for iOS from the App Store. Geekbench 5 for Android will be available later this week on Google Play.

CPU Benchmark

The Geekbench 5 CPU Benchmark includes new benchmark tests that model the challenges your system faces when running the latest applications. These tests use cutting-edge technologies, including machine learning, augmented reality, and computational photography.

Geekbench 5 also increases the memory footprint of existing workloads to more accurately account for the effect memory performance has on CPU performance.

Finally, the Geekbench 5 CPU Benchmark includes new modes of multi-threaded benchmarks, allowing threads to work co-operatively on one problem rather than separately on different problems. With the addition of different threading models, Geekbench 5 better captures the performance of different multi-threaded applications on personal computing devices.

GPU Compute Benchmark

Geekbench 5 includes several improvements to the GPU Compute Benchmark.

The most exciting change is that the Compute Benchmark now supports Vulkan, along with CUDA, Metal, and OpenCL. Vulkan is the next-generation cross-platform graphics and compute API. Vulkan Compute Benchmarks are available on Android, Windows, and Linux.

The Compute Benchmark also includes new benchmark tests that model algorithms that are GPU accelerated in modern applications. These include computer vision tasks such as Stereo Matching, and augmented reality tasks such as Feature Matching.

Dark Mode

Geekbench 5 includes a refreshed results interface with full support for Dark Mode on macOS 10.14. Support for Dark Mode on iOS 13 will be available later this year.

64-Bit

Geekbench 5 is 64-bit only, dropping support for 32-bit processors and operating systems. Geekbench 5 does not include any of the compromises required to run on 32-bit systems. This enables Geekbench 5 to include more ambitious benchmark tests with larger data sets and longer running times.

Launch Sale

We’re celebrating the release of Geekbench 5 with a launch sale. From now until September 10:

Geekbench 5 (all versions!) is 50% off on the Primate Labs Store.

Geekbench 5 for iOS is free on the App Store.

Geekbench 5 Pro for iOS is 50% off on the App Store.

Everyone at Primate Labs has worked hard on Geekbench 5.