Something to look forward to: Multiple vendors launched increasingly sophisticated QD-OLED gaming monitors this year, while others have competing models planned for 2024. MSI is the latest to enter the escalating display war, announcing six upcoming panels featuring high resolutions, high refresh rates, and numerous cutting-edge features.

MSI has revealed a significant expansion of its QD-OLED monitor lineup, which it plans to launch at CES 2024 on January 6. The additions include 1440p, 4K, curved, and ultrawide screens, all reaching 144Hz or more.

First, the company announced two super-wide 1440p monitors with 1800R curvature and 144Hz refresh rates. The 34-inch MAG 341CQP QD-OLED features a 3,440 x 1,440 UWQHD panel, while the 49-inch MPG 491CQP provides a 5,120 x 1,440 DQHD presentation – essentially two standard 1440p monitors combined side-by-side.

The second part of the new lineup comprises four flat-panel screens. The company's MPG and MAG brands will each receive a 32-inch 4K 240Hz monitor and a 27-inch 1440p 360Hz option.

All the unveiled models feature 0.03ms GTG response time, 90W Type-C power connectivity, and other features. MSI's AI-based Gaming Intelligence replaces physical buttons on the monitors by allowing players to change display settings using mouse movements. The company's OLED Care 2.0 extends the panels' lifespans by managing thermals through graphene instead of fans.

Additionally, the monitors include console modes for users who connect a PlayStation 5 or current-generation Xbox. The HDMI 2.1 ports support 120Hz settings and VRR.

When MSI's new products launch in the first week of next year, they may face off against Asus's OLED PG32UCDM. The 240Hz QD-OLED looks similar to MSI's latest offering and is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2024. Asus calls its model the world's first 32-inch 4K monitor, but it may ship after MSI's competing flat panels.

Dell also has a 1440p 360Hz and a 4K 240Hz QD-OLED panel arriving next year. The company hasn't revealed as much about its new Alienware monitors compared to MSI and Asus, but more information could come during CES.

Asus, Philips, and Samsung launched similar high-end monitors earlier this year, though only in 1440p excluding Samsung's dual 4K Mini LED Odyssey Neo G9. In the summer, an industry insider predicted the rise of 240Hz 4K OLED panels in 2024, indicating sector-wide advancements in the technology.