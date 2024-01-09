What just happened? When it comes to televisions, bigger is usually better, which means TCL's 115-inch QM891G should be pretty good. The new mini-LED TV, just announced at CES, also boasts a massive 20,000 separate dimming zones and over 5,000 nits of brightness.

TCL's QM891 is packed with features, including a 120Hz QLED display (144Hz with VRR), AMD FreeSync Premium, anti-glare screen coating, an integrated 6.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system with up-firing speakers, and an ATSC 3.0 tuner for next-gen broadcasts.

The 20,000 separate dimming zones should be noticeable on a screen this size, offering excellent contrast. There's also the 5,000 nits of brightness - which the company claims is 2.5 times brighter than the current "brightest TV ever" - a TCL AIPQ Ultra Processor, and its use of Quantum Dot tech; TCL says it covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

While the QM891G is an all-new model just announced by TCL, it's presumably a variant of the TCL X11G Max QD, a 115-inch, $13,000 television from the same company with the same specs that's only been available in China. YouTube tech star Linus Sebastian got his hands on one recently and liked it so much that he decided to keep it.

TCL announced several TVs at CES. Like the 115-inch model, the QM8 QD Mini LED TVs that range from 75 inches to 98 inches also have 5,000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz QLED panels (144Hz VRR), and anti-glare coating, though the number of local dimming zones is cut to a still very high 5,000. They include an in-built 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system, Dolby Vision IQ HDR, and an ATSC 3.0 tuner.

Dropping down the product stack is the QM7 series. These QD Mini-LEDS measure 55 to 98 inches, have 1,500 local dimming zones, up to 2,400 nits peak brightness, and Game Accelerator 240 allowing for 240 VRR while playing games. There's also HDR Ultra with Dolby Vision IQ and a 2.1-channel speaker system with a built-in subwoofer.

Finally, there's the regular (non-Mini-LED) QLED Q6 and Q6 Pro series. Available in 43-inch to 98-inch sizes, the Q6 series features an LED backlight that's 28% brighter than last year's models, while the 85-inch and 98-inch versions have a 120Hz display panel.

The Q6 Pro variants, meanwhile, measure 55-85 inches and come with a full array local dimming that is 33% brighter (600 nits) than last year's top TCL QLED series. Buyers also get hands-free voice control, a backlit remote, and adjustable width feet on larger sets.