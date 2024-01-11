What just happened? One thing we're always guaranteed to see a ton of at CES are new and impressive TVs. Hisense is the latest company to show off upcoming sets, which include a 110-inch model that can reach 10,000 nits of brightness and a Rollable Laser TV.

Continuing the trend of unfeasibly large TV sets, Hisense unveiled two new models in its top-of-line ULED X series at CES: one measuring 98 inches and another measuring 110 inches.

The 110UX mini-LED TV might be five inches smaller than TCL's similar QM891G, but it outdoes its rival in some key areas: 40,000 backlighting zones and 10,000 nits of brightness, both of which are double what TCL offers.

Hisense says it created that incredible brightness using 24V high-output Mini LEDs. The TV also uses an anti-glare film and STW2.0 wide-angle film technology to reduce glare, backlight leakage, color shifting, and more unwanted issues. The 4K set offers an impressive 95% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut, too.

The 98-inch 98UX has 10,000 local dimming zones and can reach 5,000 nits. Both new ULED X TVs come with integrated 4.2.2 sound systems but only the larger model offers Dolby Atmos FlexConnect compatibility. They also come with 144Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision HDR, and a ton of gaming features such as G-Sync compatibility and Freesync Premium Pro.

The other big announcement from Hisense was what it calls the world's first 8K Sonic Screen Laser TV. Not only does this projector offer an 8K resolution, but it also uses the screen itself to deliver immersive sound. Hisense said it is equipped with a 3.4m2 sound area and over 100,000 sound units, though it never gave any more details.

Hisense revealed several other Laser TV products at CES. There was a Rollable Laser TV, which is made up of an ambient light-rejecting screen that rolls inside the ultra-short throw projector when not in use. It also unveiled the Ultra Black Screen Laser 4K that offers better high dynamic range, brightness, contrast, and visual depth, elements that often disappoint when viewing content from projectors. It achieves this by utilizing micro-nano, anti-glare film technology that improves light utilization efficiency by 50%.

Finally, there was the Ultra Slim 4K Laser TV. With a screen measuring just 1.57cm deep and weighing 7.5 kg, Hisense says it is the smallest Laser TV in the industry.

No word yet about when the TVs and projectors will be available or how much they will cost, but don't expect them to be cheap.