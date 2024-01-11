At the DICE Awards, Alan Wake 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 receive more nominations than Baldur's Gate 3
Will this be the first awards show where BG3 doesn't clean up?By Rob Thubron
TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Read our ethics statement.
What just happened? The nominations for another game awards show have been announced, but this time Baldur's Gate 3 isn't the most-nominated title. The RPG doesn't even have the second-highest number of nominations. Leading the way at the DICE (Design Innovate Communicate Entertain) awards is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with nine nominations, followed by Alan Wake 2, which is up for eight awards. Baldur's Gate 3, meanwhile, has seven nominations.
The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has announced the nominations for the 27th annual DICE awards – you can see the full list at the bottom of this page. There were 56 games nominated across 23 categories, with the coveted Game of the Year battle taking place between Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, Cocoon, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
We're used to seeing Baldur's Gate 3 clean up at game awards ceremonies like the Golden Joysticks and Game Awards. While the seven nominations it received for the DICE Awards is a lot, it's still fewer than Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2. Cocoon was next on the list with six nominations, followed by Legend of Zelda with five.
It might not have the most nominations, but it'll still be a surprise if Baldur's Gate 3 fails to win GOTY – though actor Timothée Chalamet's personal choice is Spider-Man 2.
There will likely be some controversy over the divisive Starfield being nominated in two categories: Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction and Role-Playing Game of the Year. Starfield did win the Most Innovative Gameplay category in the recent Steam Awards, but that was likely trolling on the part of voters; the DICE Awards are peer-juried.
Expect Alan Wake 2 to win the Original Music Composition award; fans of the insanely catchy Herald of Darkness will probably agree. The game is likely to be a favorite in the Achievement in Story category, too.
Elsewhere, Baldur's Gate 3 appears a certainty for RPG of the year, and it would be a surprise if Street Fighter 6 isn't voted the best fighting game.
The 27th DICE Awards show will be livestreamed on Thursday, February 15 from the Aria Resort in Las Vegas.
Full list of categories and nominations:
Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Alan Wake 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Alan Wake 2 – Saga Anderson
- Baldur's Gate 3 – Astarion
- Baldur's Gate 3 – Karlach
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales
- Thirsty Suitors – Jala
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Alan Wake 2
- Diablo IV
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Planet of Lana
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Finals
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Action Game of the Year
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Remnant II
Adventure Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Family Game of the Year
- Disney Illusion Island
- Fae Farm
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Midnight Girl
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Fighting Game of the Year
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Racing Game of the Year
- F-Zero 99
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
- Lego 2K Drive
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy 16
- Starfield
Sports Game of the Year
- EA Sports FC 24
- MLB The Show 23
- WWE 2K23
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Against the Storm
- Cobalt Core
- Dune: Spice Wars
- The Last Spell
- Wartales
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vertigo 2
- We Are One
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
- Vertigo 2
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Mobile Game of the Year
- Gubbins
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Terra Nil
- What the Car?
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Diablo IV
- Omega Strikers
- Street Fighter 6
- The FInals
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom