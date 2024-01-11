What just happened? The nominations for another game awards show have been announced, but this time Baldur's Gate 3 isn't the most-nominated title. The RPG doesn't even have the second-highest number of nominations. Leading the way at the DICE (Design Innovate Communicate Entertain) awards is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with nine nominations, followed by Alan Wake 2, which is up for eight awards. Baldur's Gate 3, meanwhile, has seven nominations.

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has announced the nominations for the 27th annual DICE awards – you can see the full list at the bottom of this page. There were 56 games nominated across 23 categories, with the coveted Game of the Year battle taking place between Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, Cocoon, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

We're used to seeing Baldur's Gate 3 clean up at game awards ceremonies like the Golden Joysticks and Game Awards. While the seven nominations it received for the DICE Awards is a lot, it's still fewer than Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2. Cocoon was next on the list with six nominations, followed by Legend of Zelda with five.

It might not have the most nominations, but it'll still be a surprise if Baldur's Gate 3 fails to win GOTY – though actor Timothée Chalamet's personal choice is Spider-Man 2.

There will likely be some controversy over the divisive Starfield being nominated in two categories: Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction and Role-Playing Game of the Year. Starfield did win the Most Innovative Gameplay category in the recent Steam Awards, but that was likely trolling on the part of voters; the DICE Awards are peer-juried.

Expect Alan Wake 2 to win the Original Music Composition award; fans of the insanely catchy Herald of Darkness will probably agree. The game is likely to be a favorite in the Achievement in Story category, too.

Elsewhere, Baldur's Gate 3 appears a certainty for RPG of the year, and it would be a surprise if Street Fighter 6 isn't voted the best fighting game.

The 27th DICE Awards show will be livestreamed on Thursday, February 15 from the Aria Resort in Las Vegas.

Full list of categories and nominations:

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cocoon

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Final Fantasy 16

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Alan Wake 2 – Saga Anderson

Baldur's Gate 3 – Astarion

Baldur's Gate 3 – Karlach

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales

Thirsty Suitors – Jala

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Alan Wake 2

Diablo IV

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Planet of Lana

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Cocoon

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Dave the Diver

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Hogwarts Legacy

The Finals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Action Game of the Year

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Dead Space

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Remnant II

Adventure Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Family Game of the Year

Disney Illusion Island

Fae Farm

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Midnight Girl

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Fighting Game of the Year

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Racing Game of the Year

F-Zero 99

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

Lego 2K Drive

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy 16

Starfield

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports FC 24

MLB The Show 23

WWE 2K23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Against the Storm

Cobalt Core

Dune: Spice Wars

The Last Spell

Wartales

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Asgard's Wrath 2

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vertigo 2

We Are One

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard's Wrath 2

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Vertigo 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Cocoon

Dredge

El Paso, Elsewhere

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Mobile Game of the Year

Gubbins

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Terra Nil

What the Car?

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Diablo IV

Omega Strikers

Street Fighter 6

The FInals

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baldur's Gate 3

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction