Hardcore gaming: Alienware is known chiefly for its high-end desktop monitors, laptops, and gaming PCs. Dell's computer hardware subsidiary showcased its newest keyboard and mouse, designed with input from professional gamers to give them a competitive edge.

Alongside its new gaming laptops and QD-OLED monitors, Alienware showed a couple of new gaming peripherals during CES 2024. The Pro Wireless Mouse and Pro Wireless Keyboard are targeted to the competitive gaming scene, providing everything esport athletes need to frag opposing teams effortlessly.

Alienware tailored the premium mouse and keyboard using feedback from pro gamers. Engineers and designers worked with over 100 esports athletes worldwide, including Alienware's longtime partner, Team Liquid. The Pro Wireless Mouse uses the highest performance components, including a state-of-the-art sensor capable of 650 IPS tracking speed, 50G Acceleration, and up to 26,000 DPI tracking resolution.

The high-performance mouse also provides an exceptional polling rate – the communication frequency between a mouse and computer. While lesser rodents stop at a 1KHz maximum polling rate, the Pro Wireless Mouse can go up to 4KHz (a 0.25ms response time) in wireless mode and up to 8KHz wired.

Alienware built its newest mouse with comfort in mind to accommodate all common grip types (palm, claw, fingerprint). It also has Magnetic-Force keyplates with optical switches for faster and more precise mouse clicks. Battery life is 32 hours in 4KHz polling mode or 120 hours at 1KHz.

Alienware aimed to design its Pro Wireless Keyboard to be 25 percent more compact--a sweet spot for players who want to save space without sacrificing features. This "ideal size" RGB input device uses Alienware's Linear Mechanical Switches with a 40g actuation force, providing a precise and smooth typing experience while still providing that satisfying click. Alienware said the Pro Wireless Keyboard's custom built-in switches are good enough for most esport players. However, users can replace keys with "most" 5-pin and 3-pin switches currently available.

The Pro Wireless Keyboard can provide "tri-mode" connectivity over 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C cable. Its polling rate is 1KHz, providing up to 72 hours with RGB at 50 percent or 798 hours with RGB lighting turned off.

The Pro Wireless Keyboard and Pro Wireless Mouse are available in Dell's US online store for $200 and $150, respectively. Customers also might want to install Alienware Command Center 6.1 software to customize the input experience and fully exploit all the features available with the new peripherals.