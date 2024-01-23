The bleeding edge: I want to play a VR version of Call of Duty where I can walk on a treadmill to make my avatar walk... said no one ever. Well, actually, it might be somewhat fun in short bursts for exercise, but I can't imagine many people dream of VR games requiring them to walk or run IRL to get around. That's just one of the reasons that Disney's newest invention will probably never see a consumer release.

Last week, Disney teased a new invention from Inventors Hall of Fame inductee Lanny Smoot. It's a treadmill-like device called the HoloTile that can be embedded into the floor. It allows users to walk in any direction without moving off the pad. It can also move objects around the surface.

Smoot didn't provide many details about how it works, but it looks like hexagonal floor tiles incorporating computer-controlled rollers. The modular design means that developers can fit pieces together to create a walking surface as big as they need.

Disney's R&D team introduced the Holotile floor over the weekend



It's an omni-directional, expandable, multi-person treadmill



Smoot demonstrated it in the video below. His short gait and careful stance indicate that it is not quite ready for the big movements or running that would make it ideal for VR games or attractions. The device can also work with multiple people moving in different directions independently.

While VR use cases are obvious, Smoot says the technology has potential for stage productions like ballets and plays. "Imagine theatrical stages that might have these embedded in them so that dancers can do amazing moves," Smoot said.

Smoot showed how HoloTiles could also move objects. At one point, the floor slid its inventor around on a chair like he weighed nothing. Such functionality proves possible applications as a mode of transport. For example, it could move props on or off a stage or replace airport belt conveyors.

The tech is clearly in its infancy, and being Disney, HoloTiles will not likely see any type of consumer release, whether raw modules or finished products, anytime soon. The company will more likely utilize the flooring exclusively in Disney Parks attractions. However, Smoot sounded confident that it would eventually reach commercial buyers.

HoloTile is not the first treadmill looking to provide a more immersive (and tiring) VR experience. A company called Virtuix has been producing omnidirectional treadmills since at least 2013. Its latest iteration, Omni One, launched in 2021. It offers 360 degrees of movement and has sensors to detect player positions like crouching, kneeling, ducking, and jumping.

Unfortunately, as with most niche products like this, their sky-high price points hamper consumer buy-in. Another drawback is they don't work with just any VR title. Developers must program their games to take advantage of these locomotion systems. Disney's is not likely to be any different. Since VR is still not a widely adopted product, it may be a long time (if ever) before we see an affordable VR treadmill.