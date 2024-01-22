Why it matters: For months, Nvidia and independent modders have been using RTX Remix to add path tracing to classic games. Now, everyone can test the complete toolchain, which should speed up the process significantly. New videos have revealed tantalizing progress in classics like Max Payne, older Call of Duty titles, Need for Speed, and more.

Modders can now download the RTX Remix app through Nvidia's Omniverse service. Unlike the early files some users have tested, the beta release includes official documentation and a more accessible interface.

Head to the "Exchange" tab in Omniverse to get started and download RTX Remix. Nvidia recommends that modders have at least a GeForce RTX 3060Ti. Then, acquire an rtx.conf file for the game you want to mod, start the game, and press Alt+X to engage the RTX Remix Runtime menu. From there, the Advanced Developer Menu contains a "game setup" tab where users can start modifying lighting and textures so Nvidia's injector can realistically simulate them.

ModDb's new RTX Remix section contains the necessary files for many compatible titles. Furthermore, Nvidia released a playlist of tutorial videos for using the app and opened a Discord server where modders can share ideas and feedback.

Nvidia unveiled RTX Remix with an enhanced version of Portal that added path tracing, new textures, and higher-quality objects. Since then, modders have previewed how the tools could overhaul the graphics in other games like Half-Life 2, the original Tomb Raider, Splinter Cell, and Grand Theft Auto, to name a few. Recent videos have also shown success in titles like Call of Duty 4, Max Payne, and Need for Speed Most Wanted.

ModDb suggests similar enhancements could eventually come to the original Deus Ex, Battlefield 1942, Far Cry, multiple Elder Scrolls titles, Unreal, Thief, Tony Hawk, and dozens of other games. Nvidia designed RTX Remix to support DirectX 8 and 9 games with fixed function pipelines, but ReShade could bring it to DirectX 10, 11, and 12 titles.

A mod that adds path tracing to Doom II has also emerged in related news. Modder "rellik66" released an add-on for Sultim Tsyrendashiev's mod, bringing the technology to the original Doom. Unpacking the two archives into the same folder with WADs for both titles creates batch files, letting users quickly launch either game with the enhancements.