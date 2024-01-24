What just happened? Later this year, Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9 series, consisting of the standard Pixel 9 and the flagship Pixel 9 Pro. While not much is known about either device, a new leak has now seemingly given us our first look at the latter, revealing its design in all its glory.

The leak comes from prolific tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, and showcases the phone from all sides. If the renders are accurate, the Pixel 9 Pro could differ significantly from its predecessors, featuring flat sides and a redesigned camera housing at the back. The device might also include a temperature sensor like the Pixel 8 Pro, but it remains to be seen whether it can be used on humans this time.

From the front, the Pixel 9 Pro looks similar to its predecessor, featuring a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and narrow bezels. On the right edge, you'll find the power button and volume rockers, while the bottom houses the USB-C charging port, speaker grille, mic, and SIM card slot. At the top, there's the mmWave antenna cover and a small cutout for the noise-canceling microphone.

Regarding specs, the report suggests that the Pixel 9 Pro will have a 6.5-inch display, slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch panel on the Pixel 8 Pro. Its overall dimensions are reported to be 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm, very similar to the Pixel 8 Pro's 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm.

The leaked design suggests a sizable camera hump, possibly housing a variable aperture lens. That said, Hemmerstoffer did not confirm the feature, nor do we have any other leaks corroborating that suggestion, so it's nothing more than conjecture at this point. If present, it could enhance the Pixel 9 Pro's photography capabilities compared to the Pixel 8 Pro.

A previous leak suggested Google might shift from a fully-customized chip to a "semi-custom" Tensor G4, co-designed with Samsung, for the Pixel 9 series. While further details are scarce, more information about these devices is expected to surface before their official fall launch.