What just happened? Intel is reportedly working on a new line of processors called "Bartlett Lake-S" for desktops and notebooks. Having launched the Raptor Lake Refresh and Meteor Lake processors last year, Intel confirmed its plans to release the Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake lineups in 2024, followed by Panther Lake in 2025. However, the company is yet to say anything officially about Bartlett Lake, and this is the first time we're hearing about it.

The news comes from popular YouTube channel RedGamingTech, which says Bartlett Lake will be a budget lineup designed for the existing LGA 1700 socket. If the report is accurate, that will suggest Intel will be targeting different market segments with different lineups, with Arrow Lake-S expected to be positioned at the higher end of the spectrum, largely for serious gamers and enthusiasts.

The video also claims that Bartlett Lake could bring higher caches and small IPC improvements over Raptor Lake Refresh, but the exact details remain under wraps for now. That said, if the upcoming chips do use the LGA 1700 socket as rumored, it could offer existing Alder Lake users with a 700-series motherboard a lucrative upgrade avenue without breaking the bank.

While much has been written about the Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake lineups, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger recently revealed some interesting information about the Panther Lake chips that are expected to debut in 2025. According to Gelsinger, they will offer a whopping 6x improvement in AI performance over Meteor Lake, which is the first AI-enabled processor lineup from the company.

Alongside the mainstream lineups, Intel is also working on its next-gen workstation and high-end desktop (HEDT) processors, led by the flagship Xeon W9-3595X. The chip recently made an appearance on Geekbench, revealing that it will feature 60 cores and 120 threads, along with 112 MB of L3 cache, 120 MB of L2 cache (2 MB per core), and a maximum turbo frequency of 4.60 GHz. The upcoming lineup is also expected to utilize the LGA 4677 socket, making it compatible with existing W790 motherboards after a BIOS update.