What just happened? Google has announced that its subscription TV service, YouTube TV, has surpassed eight million subscribers, establishing itself as the largest service in its category in the US. This significant subscriber count also positions it as the fourth-largest cable TV provider in the country, trailing Comcast, Charter, and DirectTV, and marginally ahead of Dish Network.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said the next frontier for the video streaming platform is to enter people's living rooms through its subscription TV service. According to him, the company envisions people watching YouTube in a manner reminiscent of families gathering to watch traditional television together at home. Mohan also revealed that people now watch more than a billion hours of YouTube content on their TVs every day on average.

A YouTube TV subscription starts at $72.99 per month, making it one of the most expensive streaming services available. However, for that price, users gain access to a bundle of over 100 traditional cable channels, including CNN, ESPN, HGTV, and more. This is in addition to all the major networks, such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and their local affiliates.

Like cable, YouTube TV subscribers can opt for add-on packages that include premium movie channels such as HBO or Showtime. Additionally, there are 4K packages that offer content in ultra-high resolution, as well as language add-ons for those wanting to watch foreign language content. Football fans can also subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket for $350 per year.

YouTube TV competes with traditional cable and DTH operators as one of the largest pay-TV providers in the country. The company's eight million subscriber count makes it the fourth-largest in the category, having surpassed Dish Network with 6.72 million customers. Comcast leads the list with 14.49 million subscribers, while Charter is at number two with 14.37 million customers. DTH provider DirecTV is at number three with 11.85 million users.

The announcement comes just days after Google revealed that YouTube Music and Premium combined have crossed 100 million subscribers. However, while the Music and Premium services are available globally, YouTube TV is only available in the US for now. That, though, is likely to change in the near future, with Google recently announcing that it is planning to expand the service to more countries going forward.