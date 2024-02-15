Bottom line: The Apple Vision Pro launched on February 2 starting at $3,499. One day out from Apple's standard 14-day return window, we're hearing reports that several people are experiencing buyer's remorse and plan to return the device for a refund.

X user Farzad Mesbahi said he purchased his Vision Pro on launch day and despite all of its benefits, there are just some things he can't get over. Long-term comfort was one major concern. It's fine for an hour or two, Mesbahi said, but after a couple of hours it just becomes cumbersome due to its size and weight.

Another gripe Mesbahi had with the headset had to do with typing. Without a mouse and keyboard, being super productive while using Vision Pro is tough. What's more, the pass-through video feature where the front cameras feed a live video stream to the lenses inside the headset is quite grainy, even in brightly-lit environments.

Ben Schmanke agreed that the headset is simply too heavy, which leads to discomfort and ultimately his reason for returning it.

Another early adopter, Adam Preiser, said the headset gives him a bad headache and motion sickness during use. In fairness, Preiser said he had eye survey as a toddler that resulted in him only being able to use one eye at a time, and the sensory overload seemingly makes the headset not all that fun to use.

Parker Ortolani, a product manager with The Verge, believes the headset led to a burst blood vessel in one of his eyes. Another user reported redness in one of their eyes after using the wearable although again, in fairness, eye issues and VR headsets aren't a new phenomenon.

Others, like Alexander Torrenegra, simply couldn't find enough use cases to justify keeping it.

Have you had a chance to check out the Apple Vision Pro yet? Some believe it's innovative enough to eventually cannibalize other Apple product lines like the iPad, but it could take as many as four revisions before it feels complete.

