Bottom line: Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset went on sale earlier this month. As a first-gen product in a brand-new category, it does have some limitations – $3,499 starting price and all. Eventually, however, some believe the device will replace another established product in Apple's catalog.

Apple's tablet arrived in 2010 and was pitched as a way to enjoy the iPhone's features on a larger screen. The strategy worked and sales took off but in recent years, Apple started positioning its tablet as an entry to the Mac – or in some cases, an outright replacement – given accessories like the Pencil and detachable keyboard.

That sort of left the iPad on rocky ground. Is it a device meant for content consumption, a slate designed to get real work done, or something else entirely?

Where does that put the Vision Pro, then? As Gurman highlights, some think it could evolve into a replacement for the Mac or the iPhone. After spending a week with Apple's new headset, Gurman sees a future where it cannibalizes the iPad.

During testing, Gurman said, the Vision Pro excelled at streaming video, sending messages, and performing light work tasks. He also said it was great as a secondary, external monitor in places where you might use a Mac laptop like on the couch, in bed, or on a plane.

Despite praising its snappy performance, quality graphics, and top-notch hand control system, Gurman said today's Vision Pro is more of a preview of things to come. The current iteration is heavy and cumbersome, and battery life leaves a lot to be desired. The custom operating system is also a bit buggy, but these are all things that can be fixed with future revisions.

When will the Vision Pro truly be ready for consumers? That depends on who you ask. Gurman said he feels like the visionOS is about a year away from prime time. Some working in the Vision Products Group (the team that is developing the headset) told Gurman it could take as many as four generations before it feels truly complete.