In brief: After teasing the novel wearable gadget last month, Samsung is now formally introducing the Galaxy Ring at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona. The Korean giant is adjusting its health and wellness strategy with new devices and an AI-infused management of personal, private data.

Coming later this year, the Galaxy Ring is Samsung's latest offering in the wearable market for wellness and personal healthcare. Designed to be comfortable for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the Galaxy Ring aims to simplify everyday wellness while being part of the company's new strategy for addressing the "digital health dilemma."

The Galaxy Ring is being showcased at Mobile World Congress and will be available in three different colors: gold, platinum silver, or ceramic black. According to The Verge, the device is lighter than it appears, has a slightly concave shape, and is available in sizes ranging from 5 to 13 (S to XL).

The Galaxy Ring will collect various health data points to calculate a new intelligent health score known as My Vitality Score. This score will provide personalized health insights based on multiple factors, including sleep, activity, heart rate, and heart rate variability. The company is also extending its partnership with the fertility app Natural Cycles to the new device.

With the Galaxy Ring, Samsung is introducing a new method to deliver personalized wellness and health insights to customers. The strategy revolves around home and personal devices, where Samsung believes it can establish "intelligent" connections unlike any other company.

The healthcare industry has faced limitations due to data fragmentation, but Samsung Health aims to connect various devices and third-party solutions on a single platform. Advanced sensors, including those in the Galaxy Ring, securely gather data, while AI algorithms offer more personalized insights and tailored "health experiences" for each user.

Samsung asserts that AI is the most transformative technology of the century, and wearable devices can now provide customers with a more comprehensive approach to health improvement. Although Samsung doesn't provide details about the specific AI models it employs, the company notes that Samsung Health has an extensive "global dataset" of 64 million monthly active users.

Samsung states that the Galaxy Ring is one of its "many initiatives" aimed at simplifying healthcare and wellness for "billions of people." However, the company has not yet disclosed specific information about the pricing and availability of the new device.