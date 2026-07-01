Rumor mill: At its Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22, Samsung is expected to showcase its latest foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra. However, reports suggest that the Flip 8 could be the final clamshell the company produces, as it plans to discontinue the Z Flip line in favor of a larger, wider, landscape-style foldable.

Recent leaks suggest that the Z Fold 8 Ultra will be the flagship device in Samsung's foldable portfolio this year, while the regular Z Fold 8 will receive a complete design overhaul featuring a wider and shorter footprint to compete directly with Apple's rumored iPhone Fold. The company is currently teasing the new design language through a series of videos on social media.

According to renowned Samsung leaker Tarun Vats, the Z Fold 8 will feature a 5.5-inch Quad HD+ cover display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. On the inside, it will reportedly sport a 7.6-inch Quad HD+ display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Both panels will use Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, supporting refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

The Z Fold 8 will reportedly sport a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 50MP wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It is also tipped to feature two additional 10MP f/2.2 cameras – one embedded in the cover display and another in the inner display.

The device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's new flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of built-in storage. It will reportedly feature a 4,000mAh battery with support for "super-fast" wired and wireless charging.

Earlier this week, Android Headlines published leaked images of all three devices, showcasing the wider footprint of the Z Fold 8 and a triple-camera setup on the rear of the Z Flip 8 Ultra. The images also appear to suggest that Samsung will offer a wide range of cases for the three devices in multiple colors and designs.

Samsung is also reportedly working on a new rollable phone that could debut in 2028. According to South Korean publication Money Today, the device will feature a rollable OLED display, a concept Samsung has showcased at several major trade fairs in recent years. The company has also trademarked the name Galaxy Z Roll, hinting at its future plans for rollable display technology.

A new leak also suggests that Samsung is planning to discontinue the Z Flip line, similar to how it phased out the Note series following the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. According to tipster @fireuniverse, Samsung wants to focus on its Fold lineup going forward, as it accounts for higher sales volumes and offers higher margins.

Image credit: Android Headlines