The big picture: Elevated Perceptions has launched an automated gaming scent atomizer that promises to deliver a 4D immersive experience right at home. What's an automated gaming scent atomizer, you ask? Think Smell-O-Vision for the modern era.

GameScent utilizes AI to automatically release scents that correspond to gameplay. Rather than having to code the scent dispenser to work with your favorite game or platform, the patent-pending device listens for specific audio cues while you're playing and pumps out the appropriate fragrance. As such, it's compatible with virtually any and every platform.

The kit comes with six scent cartridges to start with including gun fire, explosion, racing, storm, forest, and clean air, which neutralizes any smells in the vicinity. The company is also working on additional cartridges that mimic the smell of blood, fresh cut grass, the ocean, and a sports arena.

Elevated Perceptions President Casey Bunce said studies have shown that the sense of smell imprints in long-term memory more strongly than anything else. "With GameScent, we're hoping to elevate gamers' experiences to be more exciting and memorable than they ever have been before," Bunce added.

The concept of dispensing fragrance to enhance immersion isn't new. Smell-O-Vision, for example, dates back to 1960 but it never took off. Similar efforts have come and gone over the years, including a VR arcade cabinet that used wind, smell, and rain to heighten immersion and a wearable device. Ubisoft also developed a fart-smelling accessory for a South Park game, and there was also this odd mask contraption from Feelreal. To date, it has yet to become a "thing."

GameScent is available now from major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. Pricing is set at $179.99 but for a limited time, it is marked down to $149.99. I was unable to find any information regarding refill kits – specifically, how long you can expect a cartridge to last, or how much refills will cost. If it's anything like the printer market, you can probably expect refills to cost a pretty penny.

If you'd rather try before you buy, stop by the GameScent booth at PAX East in Boston next month.