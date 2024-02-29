A hot potato: Rockstar Games is joining the list of organizations asking its employees to get back in the office. As of April, the studio wants workers in the building five days per week. That's more than most companies ask, but then Rockstar does have a good reason: minimizing the risk of new GTA VI leaks.

An email from Rockstar Head of Publishing Jenn Kolbe that was seen by Bloomberg notes that the RTO mandate is for "productivity" reasons. That's the contentious answer most companies give, but Kolbe also adds that "security" is another important factor.

Back in September 2022, one of the biggest leaks of all time took place when over 90 videos and screenshots of early GTA VI development were posted online. Rockstar said the hack cost it $5 million and thousands of hours of employee time.

It was later revealed that a UK teenager was behind the hack and leak. He was sentenced to indefinite imprisonment inside a hospital prison in December due to his desire to return to cybercrime as soon as possible.

While not on the same scale as that particular security incident, the official GTA VI trailer from last year was also leaked, the day before Rockstar was due to release it to the public.

Kolbe's mention of security in the RTO mandate doubtlessly refers to the GTA VI leaks and the hope that bringing people back into the office will mitigate the chances of another one taking place. The next entry in the massively popular franchise doesn't arrive until 2025, so there's still a long wait before it gets here.

As for those productivity reasons, Kolbe wrote in the email that Rockstar had found "tangible benefits" from in-office work. "Making these changes now puts us in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto at the level of quality and polish we know it requires, along with a publishing roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game," she said. Not surprisingly, employees "are not thrilled" with Rockstar's decision, writes Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

A slew of companies have demanded their employees get back in the office following years of working from home, a policy introduced during the pandemic. Many organizations have reneged on their promise never to ask staff to come back, something that has led to protests and many people quitting.