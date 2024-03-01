This retro-style mechanical keyboard includes a 10-inch touchscreen
Integrated HD external display can host toolbars or utility windows to boost pixel real estateBy Daniel Sims
WTF?! Vendors have previously tried different methods to provide users with extra displays that don't take up much space. A new approach attempts to increase productivity by integrating a sizable USB touchscreen into a keyboard. Furthermore, mechanical switches, a knob, and the general build quality lend it a unique retro aesthetic.
Pre-orders will soon open for Japanese company Valmond's upcoming VisionBoard mechanical keyboard, which begins shipping in May. Aside from its attractive 84-key tenkeyless gasket construction, the product's main standout feature is its 10.1-inch LCD touchscreen.
The touchscreen is a 1,920 x 440 external display that receives signal and power through a USB-C cable. The connection requires DisplayPort Alternate Mode, but the keyboard ships with an HDMI adapter for systems that don't support the protocol.
Valmond advertises the VisionBoard as a unique way to facilitate productivity by moving important functions to the touchscreen, making them more easily reachable while conserving space on the main display. One possible use case is shifting a video or audio editing timeline bar to the extra screen to allow touch-based scrubbing while freeing up pixels on the monitor. Alternatively, the touchscreen provides ample room for a Photoshop toolbar, programming window, or chat window.
Apple attempted a fundamentally similar concept with some Mac models between 2016 and last year – a small touch bar that replaced the function keys with a range of programmable buttons. While the Cupertino giant's idea didn't catch on, Valmond aims to augment it with a larger touchscreen that doubles as a miniature extra display.
Other neat features include a large retro-style volume knob and dual-function feet. The VisionBoard supports Windows and Mac devices, alternating between the two operating systems using a physical switch. Mac users will require an extra driver, for which Valmond will provide a link when it ships the keyboard. Two colors are available, matte black and a tri-color design that, like 8BitDo's retro mechanical keyboard, recalls the Famicom. N-key rollover and full hot-swap are supported, and the keyboard uses gift linear switches.
Pre-orders for the VisionBoard open on March 5 on Indiegogo, and shipments begin in May. While the full MSRP is $330, Valmond offers multiple early-bird tiers with prices starting at $179 while supplies last.