WTF?! Vendors have previously tried different methods to provide users with extra displays that don't take up much space. A new approach attempts to increase productivity by integrating a sizable USB touchscreen into a keyboard. Furthermore, mechanical switches, a knob, and the general build quality lend it a unique retro aesthetic.

Pre-orders will soon open for Japanese company Valmond's upcoming VisionBoard mechanical keyboard, which begins shipping in May. Aside from its attractive 84-key tenkeyless gasket construction, the product's main standout feature is its 10.1-inch LCD touchscreen.

The touchscreen is a 1,920 x 440 external display that receives signal and power through a USB-C cable. The connection requires DisplayPort Alternate Mode, but the keyboard ships with an HDMI adapter for systems that don't support the protocol.

Valmond advertises the VisionBoard as a unique way to facilitate productivity by moving important functions to the touchscreen, making them more easily reachable while conserving space on the main display. One possible use case is shifting a video or audio editing timeline bar to the extra screen to allow touch-based scrubbing while freeing up pixels on the monitor. Alternatively, the touchscreen provides ample room for a Photoshop toolbar, programming window, or chat window.

Apple attempted a fundamentally similar concept with some Mac models between 2016 and last year – a small touch bar that replaced the function keys with a range of programmable buttons. While the Cupertino giant's idea didn't catch on, Valmond aims to augment it with a larger touchscreen that doubles as a miniature extra display.

Other neat features include a large retro-style volume knob and dual-function feet. The VisionBoard supports Windows and Mac devices, alternating between the two operating systems using a physical switch. Mac users will require an extra driver, for which Valmond will provide a link when it ships the keyboard. Two colors are available, matte black and a tri-color design that, like 8BitDo's retro mechanical keyboard, recalls the Famicom. N-key rollover and full hot-swap are supported, and the keyboard uses gift linear switches.

Pre-orders for the VisionBoard open on March 5 on Indiegogo, and shipments begin in May. While the full MSRP is $330, Valmond offers multiple early-bird tiers with prices starting at $179 while supplies last.