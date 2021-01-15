Editor's take: Revered Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a recent note to investors said he believes Apple is developing two new MacBook Pro models packing significant design changes. Much of what is said to be in the works will likely appeal to purists that have disagreed with changes made in recent years.

The new MacBook Pros will be offered with 14-inch and 16-inch displays, Kuo notes, and will adopt a flat-edge design similar to what we have seen on the iPhone 12 and recent iPads. Mercifully, Apple is also planning to ditch the OLED Touch Bar and will instead return to using physical function keys.

Kuo also believes the magnetically attached MagSafe power connector will return on the new systems. What’s more, Apple will reportedly be adding more ports to its systems, reducing the need to use dongles to supplement the lack of ports on current models.

Unsurprisingly, both models will utilize custom Apple silicon based on Arm technology. Neither will have the option to ship with Intel CPUs, Kuo said.

Apple’s new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected to launch sometime in the third quarter. Given the vast makeover and replacement demand, Kuo said total MacBook shipments could grow by as much as 30 percent this year, to around 20 million units.

Image credit: Krisda, Jack Skeens