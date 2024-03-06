What just happened? Intel will launch its Arrow Lake processor lineup for desktops and laptops later this year. A new leak has now revealed several interesting details about the chips, including a slightly surprising claim about the company's planned naming convention for its next-gen processor lineup.

The information comes from prolific tipster Golden Pig Upgrade (via @Olrak29_), who claims that contrary to some recent media reports, Intel's next major CPUs won't be designated as its 15th-generation Core lineup, and will instead be marketed under the "Core Ultra Series 2" branding for both desktop and mobile parts. The post, appearing on the Chinese social media site Bilibili, also confirmed that the Arrow Lake-S desktop CPUs will get rid of hyper-threading and LP-E cores, both of which are integral parts of the company's current-generation processors.

Interestingly, the LP-E cores will reportedly remain part of the Arrow Lake-H laptop processors, meaning the desktop chips are the only ones that will ditch the feature. As for the end of hyper-threading, it was rumored earlier this year as well, so that's not really a massive surprise. That said, it would still represent a massive change in Intel processors, and one that might leave many prospective customers disappointed.

Moving on, the tipster also revealed some information about the integrated graphics chips in the upcoming processors. According to the post, the Arrow Lake-S desktop CPUs will only include 4 Xe-cores, which is half of the 8 Xe-cores found on the Meteor Lake chips. The report goes on to claim that because of the low number of graphics cores, Intel will market the iGPU in Arrow Lake-S as Intel Graphics instead of designating them as Arc Graphics.

The post also discusses some details about the core configuration and process nodes for specific SKUs in the Arrow Lake lineup. On the desktop side, there will apparently be a single 6+8 core CPU built on the Intel 20A process node, while the rest will be from TSMC. The aforementioned 14-core chip is said to be a non-K part and will be sold under the Core Ultra 5 2xx series.

Finally, the report also reveals that Arrow Lake will be DDR5-only, and won't support DDR4 memory either in desktops or laptops.