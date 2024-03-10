GOTY: Larian's critically acclaimed RPG dominated the Golden Joystick Awards, The Game Awards, and the DICE Awards, securing numerous accolades across all three events, including Game of the Year. This winning streak is poised to continue at the BAFTA Games Awards and the GDC Awards this spring. Other strong contenders for both upcoming events include Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Cocoon.

The lists of nominees for the 2024 BAFTA Games Awards and GDC Awards are now available. Anyone who followed prior awards ceremonies for games released in 2023 shouldn't be surprised to see which titles lead in nominations. The BAFTA winners will be announced on April 11, while the GDC Awards are scheduled for March 20.

Although Baldur's Gate 3 – one of the most critically acclaimed games in recent memory – was the most nominated title at both the Golden Joystick Awards and The Game Awards, it was placed third at the DICE Awards, behind Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2. Nonetheless, Larian's RPG clinched the Game of the Year at DICE and has returned to the forefront with nominations at both the BAFTA and GDC awards.

Baldur's Gate 3 has received 11 BAFTA nominations, including three for Best Leading Actor and two for Best Supporting Actor. The other nominations are for Best Game, Artistic Achievement, Multiplayer, Music, Narrative, and the EE Player's Choice. Spider-Man 2 follows closely with 10 nominations, including two for Best Leading Actor, while Alan Wake 2 has received eight. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is in fourth place with seven nominations.

Although the same titles dominate the GDC Awards, the rankings are starkly different. Baldur's Gate 3 and Zelda are tied with seven nominations each. Both are contenders for Game of the Year, Best Audio, Best Design, Best Narrative, Best Technology, and the Innovation Award. Additionally, Baldur's Gate 3 is nominated for Social Impact, and Zelda for Best Visual Art.

A notable surprise at the GDC Awards is Cocoon. This puzzle game, created by the lead designer of Limbo and Inside, has garnered five nominations, including Game of the Year, and is also competing for four BAFTA awards. Cocoon has won one award at the Golden Joystick Awards, The Game Awards, and the DICE Awards each and was named Eurogamer's Game of the Year.