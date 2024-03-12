Forward-looking: The TCL X11H is a 4K VA LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and some exciting-sounding features: it measures 98 inches, has 14,112 mini-LED dimming zones, and can reach 6,500 nits of peak brightness. TCL has launched the new TV in China but it could eventually arrive to other regions, including the US.

TCL has launched two versions of the X11H in China, the aforementioned 98-inch model and an 85-inch variant with 10,368 dimming zones, writes FlatpanelsHD. Both sets come with 6,500 nits peak brightness, according to TCL.

The Chinese tech firm added that the TVs also feature new mini-LED backlighting that is 40% more energy efficient than regular mini-LED backlighting found in high-end televisions, so that extra brightness shouldn't impact your electricity bill too much.

In addition to the 144Hz refresh rate, TCL said the mini-LED zones communicate with the panel with zero latency. The TV is also said to be as thin as a tablet, which should make it ideal for mounting on walls.

The TCL X11H is now available in China, but there's no guarantee that it will arrive to other markets. If it does, it's expected to be the successor to the current QM851G model (2023/24) in the US, known as X955 in Europe. That TV, which has a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and 4,000 dimming zones, was only revealed at IFA in September 2023, so it's going to be the flagship for a while yet.

TCL is certainly a fan of massive, bright TVs with thousands of dimming zones. It showed off the 115-inch QM891G Mini-LED at CES earlier this year (above), a set with 20,000 separate dimming zones and over 5,000 nits of brightness.

It also comes with a 120Hz QLED display (144Hz with VRR), AMD FreeSync Premium, anti-glare screen coating, an integrated 6.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system with up-firing speakers, and an ATSC 3.0 tuner for next-gen broadcasts. Tech YouTuber Linus Sebastian got his hands on one and liked it so much that he decided to keep it.