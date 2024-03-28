The (literal) big picture: Vizio has introduced its largest television to date and true to the brand's value roots, bringing one home won't break the bank. Vizio's new 86-inch set joins a 4K lineup that already includes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, and 75-inch models. The latest addition sports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, and includes integrated dual-band WiFi 6 for speedy wireless connectivity.

Other amenities include active pixel tuning, a full array LED backlight, DTS:X, three HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in support for Chromecast and AirPlay, and Bluetooth headphone compatibility. A smart voice remote comes included as part of the bundle, but users can optionally reach for their smartphone paired with the Vizio app to achieve the same functionality.

The set features a three-sided ThinFrame minimalistic panel design that should fit into any home decor. It may also appeal to gamers seeing as it supports up to 120 frames per second playback in 1080p resolution.

An 86 incher is no slouch in the size department, either. Just make sure that your room is large enough to comfortably support a set this large. Few things are worse than unboxing a brand new TV only to slowly come to the realization that you purchased too big of a screen for your space. Been there, done that, would not recommend.

Vizio has kept busy as of late. In December, the budget TV maker rolled out a new brand campaign and just last month, Walmart confirmed plans to acquire the company for $2.3 billion. The big box retailer will no doubt look to leverage Vizio's smart TV ad platform, which typically serves commercials when the set is first turned on and inside of select video apps.

Vizio's 86-inch 4K television will be available nationwide starting April 29. At just $999, it is a compelling option for those seeking an oversized display at a reasonable price. Should you somehow require something substantially larger, TCL has a 115-inch 4K QD-Mini-LED TV available in select regions. The price? North of $20,000.