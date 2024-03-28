Recap: TCL's flagship 4K QD-Mini-LED television (model QM851G, also known as the X955 internationally) has been available in the US and elsewhere since the company introduced it last year, but a larger version has begun to appear in various markets. It's unclear when those in the US with large homes and ample funds can order one, but it has started to surface at European retailers.

A 115-inch variant of TCL's premium X955 TV is now available to order on German and Czech websites. Although it hasn't come to the US in this size, European shipments are expected to begin this spring.

The website for the German retailer "electronic4you" lists the 4K QD-Mini-LED screen for €24,990 (around $27,000) with an expected delivery date of April 25. The Czech website alza.cz has the same model for 499,990 CZK (about $21,000) with shipments planned for March 31.

TCL initially unveiled the extra-large TV at the KOOP trade fair and CES earlier this year after rolling out 85-inch and 98-inch variants globally last year. The 115-inch version remains unavailable on the company's US website but appears in other regions like the Persian Gulf.

The X955 supports a 144Hz refresh rate with VRR through AMD FreeSync Premium and a 240Hz DLG mode. With HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ, the TV also features a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, a 7,000:1 contrast ratio, over 20,000 local dimming zones, and a 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The smart TV system runs on Google TV with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

A likely successor to the X955, the TCL X11H launched in China last month with 85-inch and 98-inch models. It raises the peak brightness to 6,500 nits and features a new mini-LED backlight that increases energy efficiency by 40 percent.

There's no word yet on when or if the X11H will become available globally.

TCL has introduced several products in different categories to remain at the forefront of display technology over the last year. In May 2023, the company debuted a 65-inch 8K 120Hz foldable OLED screen, a 240Hz 8K ultrawide monitor, and high-resolution VR displays.

Later that year, TCL discussed X-intelligence, its AI natural language model designed for display panels. Other products from the company include a more affordable and portable way to enjoy a large TV – a $450 pair of smart glasses that can project a 130-inch virtual 1080p screen.