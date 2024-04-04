Bottom line: iRobot makes some of the best robot vacuums in the business, but you'll often pay a premium for the Roomba name. That's not the case with the company's latest offering, a 2-in-1 that checks in at well under $300.

The new Roomba Combo Essential improves on the entry-level Roomba 600 Series across the board. In addition to adding a mopping feature, it provides an impressive 18 times more suction power. iRobot said it can also "clean in neat rows" and offers both customizable suction and liquid settings.

Battery life is also improved, with a rated runtime of up to 120 minutes on a single charge. When the battery starts to run low, the bot will automatically pause its cleaning job and return to the base station for recharging.

Other highlights include a V-shaped multi-surface brush, an edge-sweeping brush, and a pump-fed microfiber mop pad, all of which work together to vacuum and mop hard floors in a single pass. It is versatile, too. For vacuum-only jobs, simply remove the mop pad and press the "Clean" button.

The Roomba Combo Essential is also compatible with the iRobot Home App, allowing customers to schedule automated cleanings and view reports once a job is finished.

iRobot's latest is loaded with core features but foregoes some of the bells and whistles found on more expensive models. For example, the bot is not compatible with self emptying docks, a convenient feature that reduces the frequency of having to empty the bot's collection bin manually.

The new Roomba Combo Essential is available directly from iRobot in the US as of writing priced at $274.99, and will be on offer at select retailers starting April 7. Existing Roomba 600 Series customers can trade in their vac for a $50 credit towards the purchase of a Combo Essential.

There is also a new Vac Essential robot – the Combo Essential but without the mopping feature – that will be available for $249.99 should you not need the extra functionality. Look for it in stores alongside the Combo Essential later this month.