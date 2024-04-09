In brief: Anyone who likes the look of an iMac but isn't a fan of Apple products might want to consider the Samsung All-in-One Pro, a new all-in-one PC from the Korean company. It comes with a 27-inch 4K screen, an Intel Core Ultra processor, and a slim all-aluminum body.

The All-in-One Pro marks a big upgrade over the similar DM530AFA-LC71W – Samsung's first desktop PC in years – that was launched in 2023. That model came with up to an Intel Core i7-1360P and an iMac-like 23.8-inch screen with a 1080p IPS panel.

The new Samsung All-in-One Pro not only increases the AiO's screen size by 13% to 27 inches, but it also ups the resolution to 3,840 x 2,160 (16:9 4K).

Samsung confirmed that its new PC will be powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor. The company never said which CPU model will be used, but we can still expect it to outperform last year's 13th-gen offering. Intel's latest generation of H-series chips feature its new and improved Intel Arc Graphics solution as well as a new neural processing engine (NPU).

Samsung hasn't released the full specs for the All-in-One Pro yet, but it's expected to have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage as starting points. Buyers also get a full-size wireless keyboard, complete with a dedicated Microsoft Copilot AI key, and a mouse, along with support for Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The minimalist design of Samsung's new machine is likely to be a big part of its appeal. Samsung revealed that the AiO has a thickness of just 6.5mm, an ultra-slim form-factor that it says gives users more space on their desk. The all-aluminum chassis also comes with built-in speakers that have been upgraded with support for Dolby Atmos and 3D surround sound.

Port-wise, the PC offers an HDMI input, two USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's also a built-in webcam for video calls and conferencing, Windows 11, and several apps and tools that offer interoperability with Samsung's other devices.

The Samsung All-in-One Pro can be pre-ordered now for KRW 1.99 million ($1,468) ahead of its April 22 launch date in South Korea. Sadly, Samsung still hasn't said if it will be available outside of its home country.