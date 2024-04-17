Why it matters: Sony's PC conversions of its first-party PlayStation games have maintained a fairly consistent quality, including all the performance and quality-of-life features users expect. They have also become predictable. However, Ghost of Tsushima, which debuted four years ago on PlayStation 4, introduces a notable new feature as Sony begins to push cross-platform interactions between PlayStation and PC.

Sony recently published the PC spec sheet for Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. While somewhat demanding (especially at 4K), the system requirements aren't unusual compared to recent big-budget releases. The PC port's most significant addition is the debut of a PlayStation overlay, which enables multiplayer cross-play and access to PlayStation account features.

The feature's primary benefit is enhancing cross-play between PC and console users in the game's co-op Legends mode. Players can log into their PlayStation accounts and access their friends lists on their PC. Sony's new emphasis on cross-play follows the explosive success of Helldivers 2, a co-op shooter that debuted on both platforms in February and quickly sold millions of copies.

Ghost of Tsushima's PlayStation overlay allows PC users to unlock trophies while simultaneously earning Steam or Epic Games Store achievements. Since players link with their PSN account, trophies carry over from the PS5 and remain in sync between platforms. To open the overlay, either press Shift + F1 on the keyboard or select it from the in-game menu.

Ghost of Tsushima supports various aspect ratios, upscaling solutions, and input features, keeping in line with other Sony PC ports. The game includes 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 (triple monitor) ultra-wide. It supports upscaling via DLSS, FSR, and XeSS. It also includes DLSS 3 and FSR 3 frame generation, with enhanced anti-aliasing via DLAA or FSR 3 Native AA. DualSense controller haptic feedback and adaptive triggers still require a wired connection.

Mid-range graphics cards like the GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 should enable native 1440p gameplay at 60fps. However, achieving that framerate at 4K (presumably without upscaling) might require recent high-end cards like the RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XT. Ghost of Tsushima's minimum system requirements might support handheld systems like the Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally.

For comparison, Nixxes claimed that Horizon: Forbidden West, which requires an RX 5500 XT or GTX 1650 for 720p 30fps gameplay, runs on handhelds. However, its Steam Deck status is marked as "Unsupported" because Valve determined that none of its graphics settings run well on the system. Meanwhile, Ghost of Tsushima's spec sheet lists the same minimum Radeon GPU alongside a GTX 960 for the low-end Nvidia recommendation, indicating it might be less demanding than Forbidden West.

The Director's Cut includes Sucker Punch's historical-themed samurai open-world action game and the Iki Island expansion. It comes to Steam and the Epic Games Store on May 16 and requires 75 GB of storage space.