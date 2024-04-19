The big picture: Microsoft announced the co-branded "Xbox Mastercard" credit card last year with the promise of cashback in the form of reward points that can be used to buy Xbox games and more. It was piloted with members of the Xbox Insider program last September with plans to launch it for all US residents in 2024. The day has now arrived when everybody across the country can apply for it.

The Xbox Mastercard is now available in all 50 states to eligible residents aged 18 and above. Issued by Barclays, the card requires no annual fee and allows members to earn points on purchases across a slew of goods and services, including eligible products in the Microsoft Store, food delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash, streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney, and various other everyday purchases.

Newly-announced benefits of the Xbox Mastercard include two Game Pass Ultimate codes that could be gifted to friends to let them try out the service for three months. Other perks include an upgrade to Level 2 of Microsoft Rewards for faster rewards, three free months of Spotify Premium Individual, and more options to redeem card points, including on Xbox consoles, accessories, Xbox Gift Cards, and more.

Earn bonus card points and 3 months of @XboxGamePass Ultimate for new members with the Xbox Mastercard: https://t.co/pmT3EMZJ4l – Xbox (@Xbox) April 18, 2024

Microsoft had earlier announced a number of other benefits, such as a one-time bonus of 5,000 points worth $50 after the first purchase. Members will also be able to customize the card by choosing one of five available designs, as well as personalize it with their gamertag. The card also supports contactless payments and digital wallets, offering users multiple ways of making payments.

In addition to those benefits, Mastercard is offering $0 Fraud Liability protection, so members are not charged for any payments they did not authorize. Card members are covered by other perks of the Mastercard network, including ID Theft Protection and Global Services for emergency assistance. Finally, card members will also get free online access to their FICO Credit Score.

Barclays is not charging an annual fee for the new card, and is instead using an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of 20.99 percent to 29.99 percent based on the user's credit score. Members will be liable to pay various transaction fees, including a 5 percent balance transfer fee, a 5 percent cash advance fee, and a 3 percent foreign transaction fee in US dollars. Additionally, there will be a late payment fee of up to $41 if you miss a payment.