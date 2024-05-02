Why it matters: Winamp appears poised to make a comeback as a streaming platform focused on artists. While the brand's latest owner is primarily considering monetization, fans of the classic desktop player could be in store for some intriguing changes.

Perhaps Winamp isn't the premier music player it once was, but the brand still retains some vitality. Llama Group, formerly known as Radionomy and the current owner of the brand, recently revealed that the new Winamp music platform is slated for an official launch on July 1, 2024.

The company announced this "new phase" alongside its weak financial results for 2023, asserting that the upcoming Winamp platform represents a "unique solution" to the monetization challenges facing today's music industry. Llama Group aims to onboard 50,000 artists to the platform in 2024 alone, with a long-term goal of incorporating 1 million music creators into this "innovative" platform within the next five years.

According to Llama Group's corporate website, Winamp should now be viewed as a burgeoning business opportunity "through the power of audio." The company still recognizes the legacy of the iconic PC music player and acknowledges its enduring popularity, boasting a "vibrant" community of users to this day.

However, Winamp's future appears to be taking a different direction. Initially introduced in 2023, the Winamp platform will now blend the established software player with the final public version of the new streaming service. Llama Group aims to offer enhanced support to music creators through exclusive offerings, NFTs, and merchandise – a concept reminiscent of a Patreon-like service packaged within a web-based player interface.

Llama Group outlined three main products under the "Winamp product line." Winamp for Creators is tailored for music monetization, Winamp Collaborator facilitates the discovery of new business and creative partners for artists, and the Winamp Player is positioned as an integrated component of this new platform, promising a "seamless" music listening experience.

Llama Group has also pledged to launch a new iteration of the classic Winamp desktop player, which underwent a five-year hiatus until development officially resumed in 2018 with Winamp 5.8. The most recent version of the software player (Winamp 5.9.2) was released in April 2023, offering a robust listening and music management experience, particularly for those who prefer not to stream.