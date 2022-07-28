Winamp is a fast, flexible, high-fidelity music player for Windows. Winamp supports playback of many audio (MP3, OGG, AAC, WAV, MOD, XM, S3M, IT, MIDI, etc) and video types (AVI, ASF, MPEG, NSV), custom appearances called skins (supporting both classic Winamp 1.x/2.x skins and Winamp 3 freeform skins), audio visualization and audio effect plug-ins (including two industry dominating visualization plug-ins), an advanced media library, Internet radio and TV support, CD ripping, and CD burning.

This Full version plays MP3s, AAC, WMA, and more; Compatible with Winamp 2 Plug-ins; Full Support for classic and modern skins; Plays Videos; has a Powerful Media Library; Browse Internet Radio & TV Stations; Integrated Internet Music Videos & Songs; Bundled Visualizations; and Burn & Rip CDs.

Winamp features: a playlist editor and a 10-band graphic equalizer with user-definable presets that can automatically load specific files. It also includes Windows Media Technology 4.0 input/output support and the industry-standard Fraunhofer MP3 decoder.

Features

Wireless desktop sync with Winamp for Android

iTunes Library Import

Major podcast overhaul including new directory powered by Mediafly

New Windows 7 support including taskbar player controls

Available in 16 languages including Turkish, Romanian & Brazilian Portuguese

Improved playlist generator

Add the Winamp Toolbar and control playback from your browser (optional)

What's New

This is the culmination of 4 years' work since the 5.8 release. Two dev teams, and a pandemic-induced hiatus period in-between. To the end-user, it might not seem like there's a whole heap of changes, but the largest and hardest part was actually migrating the entire project from VS2008 to VS2019 and getting it all to build successfully.

The groundwork has now been laid, and now we can concentrate more on features. Whether fixing/replacing old ones or adding new. The build # will stay as 9999 for this release, e.g. if/when there's an rc2 or final release (builds can be identified by filename + timestamp). We'll reset it for 5.9.1.

Although extensive internal testing has already been carried out, this is still marked as a Release Candidate build. All features need testing. If possible, please test installations on Windows 7 - 8.1. There's already been some reports of DLLs not loading :-(

Improved: Windows 11 compatibility

Improved: Playback of https:// streams

Improved: Updated and tidier generate html playlist code

Improved: [in_mkv] vp8 support

Improved: [in_mod] Playback of .itz, .mdz, .s3z & .xmz compressed modules

Improved: [ml_wire] New working Podcast Directory

Improved: [out_ds] Display device information correctly in Unicode format

Fixed: [in_midi/in_mkv/nu/pfc] memory leaks

Fixed: [in_mp3] id3 empty genre displayed as Blues or Psychobilly

Fixed: [jnetlib/ml_online/ml_wire] JSAPI2 JavaScript API

Misc: lame_enc & libsndfile now static links instead of dynamic dll

Misc: libmpg123, libflac & zlib now static links instead of dynamic dll

Misc: libalac.dll added to Shared folder as part of alac update

Misc: Major compiler refactoring work

Misc: Many more general tweaks, improvements, fixes and optimizations

Misc: Minimum required OS is now Windows 7 SP1

Misc: New online Help section and articles

Misc: SDK now compatible with VS2017 and newer

Misc: Versioning syntax changed to v5.x.x

Misc: Winamp\Microsoft.VC142.CRT runtimes now installed on Win7/8

Removed: Bento Browser tab - So long, and thanks for all the fish!

Updated: [alac/in_mp4] ALAC 2017-11-03-c38887c5

Updated: [enc_lame] LAME 3.100.1

Updated: [freetype.wac] freetype 2.12.1

Updated: [gif] giflib 5.1.4

Updated: [in_cdda] libdiscid 0.6.2

Updated: [in_flac/enc_flac] libFLAC 1.3.4

Updated: [in_mod] libopenmpt 0.7.0 & Portaudio 19.7.0

Updated: [in_mp3] libmpg123 1.29.3

Updated: [in_vorbis] libogg 1.3.5 & libvorbis 1.3.7

Updated: [in_wave] libsndfile 1.1.0

Updated: [OpenSSL] OpenSSL 3.0.3

Updated: [png] libpng 1.6.37

Updated: [vp8] WebM libvpx 1.11.0

Updated: [zlib] zlib 1.2.12

Known Issues

Earmarked for fixing in 5.9.1

About dialog => Credits

No longer supports unicode chars

Unicode support in Plush was broken during the migration to VS2019

AVS Editor

Main menu no longer localized

Will hopefully be fixed for 5.9.1

Milkdrop

Some presets produce errors (error in per-frame code, etc.)

Another ill-effect of the migration process.

For now, we've force-enabled the "suppress all warnings" setting,

removed the worst affected presets from the package,

and (on upgrades) we've renamed the 11 worst affected presets with the .off extension.

We hope to fix it fully for 5.9.1

ReplayGain calculation broken for vorbis files (.ogg)

This is also an issue in 5.8

Discovered too late, will hopefully be fixed for 5.9.1

NSV VP3 decoder = broken/missing

ml_wire Podcasts

omBrowser uses IE(10) engine, which some podcast sites no longer support.

We fixed https subscriptions in general,

but if manual https subscriptions don't work, try http instead.

For 5.9.1 and beyond, we can look at replacing the internal browser engine with e.g. Mozilla or Chromium.

Bento skin