In a nutshell: Corsair has introduced a new version of its "Corsair One" line of pre-built PCs, meant to raise the bar for both performance and design. The new Corsair One i500 systems are designed to complement "modern" workspaces or gaming setups.

The Corsair One i500 line of compact PCs makes no compromise on power despite being 30 percent smaller than full-sized desktop PCs, Corsair said. The new systems have been clearly built with gamers in mind, featuring high-end Nvidia and Intel components and a liquid cooling system capable of efficiently harnessing the hardware's raw power.

The base model includes a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and an Intel Core i7-14900K CPU, along with 2 TB of SSD-based storage and 32 GB of DDR5 RAM. Priced at $3,600, it comes with a Windows 11 Home license. The higher-spec Corsair One i500 model, available for $4,700, boasts a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, and a Windows 11 Pro license.

Both models offer optimized liquid cooling for the CPU and GPU. The aluminum case features real wooden front panels, available in two colors (wood dark and wood bright), making it suitable for any modern workspace. Despite its compact design, the Corsair One i500 utilizes standard PC technology (PCIe, RAM, SSD slot) and can be easily upgraded with compatible components.

Corsair is also offering a "Corsair One Origin" edition, which can be configured with up to 192 GB of DDR5 RAM and 24 TB of storage. Additional components such as capture cards, network cards, discrete audio cards, USB expansion cards, and more are also available, though the price could easily soar to uncomfortable heights.

Corsair said the new system can effortlessly handle the most demanding games on the market today, while providing creatives with ample memory and storage space for their projects. As a 2024 PC, the Corsair One i500 is also touted as an ideal choice for AI-savvy professionals. With a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, it should easily outperform any mobile-class NPC-equipped SoC.

Corsair mentioned that the first generation of its Corsair One systems aimed to set a new standard for compact yet powerful PCs. The new Corsair One i500 generation appears to have been designed to raise the bar even higher for the compact PC market.