For a limited time, you can pick up a lifetime license for Office 2024 Home & Business on PC or Mac for $129. That's down from the previous deal price of $149, and well below Microsoft's standard retail pricing (about 48% off!). It's a one-time purchase that includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote, with no recurring fees attached.

Microsoft Office has been the backbone of productivity for decades, and Office 2024 continues that legacy with a cleaner design, improved collaboration tools, and performance upgrades

What's New in Office 2024?

Word gets a set of quality-of-life upgrades aimed at long documents and collaboration. There's improved Document Recovery, full support for ODF 1.4, and a long-overdue option to clear all resolved comments in a single click. New collaboration tools make it easier to share documents, leave inline comments, ask questions directly in the file, and switch between Viewing, Reviewing, and Editing modes without friction.

Transferring images from your phone to your PC used to be a multi-step process, but with Office 2024, you can now seamlessly insert photos directly from your device into your documents.

Excel continues its steady evolution with better performance and more flexible formulas. Dynamic arrays are now more deeply integrated, allowing formulas to return multiple values that automatically expand as new data is added. New text and array functions make complex data manipulation easier, particularly for users working with large datasets or advanced formulas.

The new Outlook focuses on reliability and usability rather than flashy changes. Microsoft has improved search, refined calendar and mail syncing, and enhanced accessibility features like better screen reader support and more consistent keyboard navigation. Offline functionality has also been tightened up, making it easier to manage email and calendars even when you're not connected.

PowerPoint's updates are especially useful for hybrid work. You can now record presentations that capture your voice, ink annotations, and even on-camera video, then export everything as a shareable video file. Accessibility gets a boost too, with easier tools for adding closed captions to both audio and video content.

Lifetime license details

Office 2024 largely builds on the foundation of Office 2021, but it ships with a refreshed default theme inspired by Windows 11's Fluent Design system. Microsoft has also introduced a new default font, Aptos, replacing Calibri to give documents a more modern, readable look.

Microsoft describes Office 2024 as a "locked-in-time" release, a deliberate alternative to the constantly changing Microsoft 365 apps. It's aimed at users who prefer stability over monthly updates and don't want to pay a subscription just to keep using Word or Excel.

The company has committed to five years of official support, including security updates and bug fixes, running through October 9, 2029. This deal includes instant delivery of your license key and download, so you can install and activate Office 2024 immediately: no waiting, no subscriptions, and no recurring charges.

Here's a summary of other Microsoft software deals: