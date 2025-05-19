Rumor mill: Leaks, rumors, and comments from Microsoft over the past few years have fueled speculation that the company is fundamentally changing its console strategy. If the latest information is accurate, the next Xbox could essentially be a Windows PC with a console-style user interface that runs older Xbox games through emulation.

A most recent leak outlines Microsoft's alleged plans to launch a console-like front end for Windows, allowing users to install Steam via the Microsoft Store, and release an Xbox emulator for PC. While some details align with previous rumors, readers should take the information with a sizable grain of salt.

Although the video below is in Spanish from leaker eXtas1s, a translated summary by ResetEra user "P40L0" describes a console-style overlay for Windows. Similar to Steam's Big Picture mode or the SteamOS interface, the new UI would support both PC gaming and the next-generation Xbox.

This entire concept ties kind of perfectly into Microsoft's long-standing goal of improving the Windows experience on handheld gaming PCs – if that's ultimately a path the company chooses to pursue.

The controller-friendly interface in SteamOS makes the Steam Deck significantly more user-friendly than more powerful Windows devices like the Asus ROG Ally. Microsoft reportedly plans to address this gap sometime this year. A leaked collaboration between Microsoft and Asus could be the first step toward introducing an Xbox-style UI for Windows.

Additionally, eXtas1s claims that Microsoft is internally testing a Steam installer accessible through the Microsoft Store. The launcher, titled "Steam DF Beta," is not intended for current Xbox consoles but rather for Windows, similar to the existing Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect apps available on the platform.

The information might be connected to supposedly revamped Xbox app for Windows featuring a Steam filter. Combined with mockups of an upcoming Asus handheld, the leak suggests Microsoft is aiming to integrate Steam more seamlessly into the Windows UI, creating a more console-like experience for users.

Microsoft is also reportedly developing an emulator for Windows that supports the entire Xbox back catalog. If the next Xbox functions as a Windows PC with a gamepad-friendly interface, this emulation-based backward compatibility would allow users to carry over their existing Xbox libraries.

Furthermore, Game Pass is expected to remain a cornerstone of Microsoft's gaming ecosystem. However, the company may soon raise prices on existing console and PC tiers while introducing new, more affordable options.