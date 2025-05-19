Something to look forward to: Tech companies may prefer everyone rely exclusively on cloud storage and online services, but many users prefer sharing files over local networks. In a nod to these stubborn "offline" holdouts, Microsoft is reintroducing a feature that first appeared in the Windows ecosystem sixteen years ago.

There was a time when Windows 7 users could easily transfer files and folders between PCs using the "Windows Easy Transfer" tool. Microsoft later removed this useful feature – along with many others – in newer versions of Windows. Instead, the company shifted its focus to favor OneDrive and other cloud storage platforms for handling file and data migration.

However, the Easy Transfer tool may be poised for a comeback in an upcoming Windows 11 update. Prolific Windows Insider build explorer "phantomofearth" recently shared screenshots of a new Windows Migration flow in the Backup app, which now includes an option to transfer files to a new PC over a local network.

Windows Backup can now transfer files, apps, settings, and even credentials to another PC over a local WiFi network, helping users set up new machines more quickly. The process requires entering a passcode on the receiving PC – a common sense security safeguard on any platform.

Here's a bit of the Windows Migration flow in the latest Dev build, 26200.5600 (also in Beta 26120.3964). This is in the actual Backup app, not the UI reconstruction we saw earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/rwImzRJoJE – phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) May 13, 2025

Phantomofearth notes that the latest Windows Dev build (26200.5600) includes the new migration flow. The option also appears in Beta 26120.3964. Longtime Windows users – especially Windows 7 enthusiasts – have welcomed the return of this Windows Backup feature, which closely resembles the original Easy Transfer utility.

The current Windows Backup app supports migration to OneDrive, which provides just five gigabytes of free storage. Adding an option to transfer files and settings directly to a local PC will please many users, though it still lacks an offline alternative. Some users want the ability to copy data via an external USB drive since local networks can sometimes be unreliable.

Of course, there are third-party backup tools for transferring data between systems. While Macrium Reflect Free is now limited to trialware, alternatives like Veeam Agent, Paragon Backup & Recovery, and Hasleo Backup offer all the features of Windows Backup – only much better.