In a nutshell: Since January, several manufacturers have released power supply units rated at over 2,000 watts – enough to run an air conditioner and far beyond what standard US outlets can handle. Now, Asus has raised the bar with a 3,000-watt model that supports up to four flagship Nvidia GPUs.

Asus has unveiled the Pro WS 3,000W platinum power supply, the company's highest-capacity model yet. Packed with advanced features, the unit is the latest in a wave of high-end components built for increasingly power-hungry AI workstations.

Thermaltake kicked off this year's PSU arms race in January with the D2000, a 2,000W unit aimed primarily at the European market. Super Flower raised the bar in March with a 2,800W model featuring four 12V-2x6 connectors and a $900 price tag. Then, in late April, SilverStone launched the 2,500W 2500Rz, capable of powering four RTX 5080s or three 5090s.

Asus has joined the high-wattage fray with its 3,000W juggernaut, capable of powering an RTX 5090 on its four 12V-2x6 connectors. No one builds a rig like that for gaming – users build them to handle rendering or AI workloads. The "Asus Pro Workstation" label on the PSU's rear panel highlights the growing prominence of these use cases in the consumer GPU market.

Like other recent high-power PSUs, the ATX 3.1-compliant Pro WS 3000 supports PCIe 5.1 connections. Each bundled cable delivers up to 600W. Its 80 Plus Platinum rating means it runs at 89 percent efficiency at full load and 92 percent efficiency at half load – one step below the Thermaltake model's titanium certification.

Asus included dual-ball bearing fans for cooling, which the company says can last up to 80,000 hours – longer than fluid dynamic bearings and up to twice as long as sleeve bearings. However, the PSU has yet to receive a noise level certification, so the fan noise level remains unclear. Extended aluminum heatsinks improve heat dissipation, while gold-plated copper pins can reduce 12V-2x6 connector temperatures by up to 10 degrees Celsius.

The Asus Pro WS 3000 packs its astounding power capacity within an impressively compact 175 x 150 x 86mm shell. Pricing on the company's global storefront is unclear, but the PSU isn't available on the company's US site because American sockets don't support such a high power draw.