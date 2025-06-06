What just happened? A major international hosting company is recovering after a sophisticated cyberattack hijacked its servers for cryptocurrency mining, resulting in millions of dollars in damages. The breach surfaced after a coordinated law enforcement operation in Ukraine led to an arrest, underscoring the rising threat of cybercriminals exploiting cloud infrastructure for illicit gain.

Authorities traced the breach to a 35-year-old who systematically exploited the company's security vulnerabilities. Using data gathered from public sources since 2018, the hacker compromised over 5,000 customer accounts. Once inside, he deployed virtual machines to mine cryptocurrency, diverting substantial computing power and causing an estimated $4.5 million in losses.

Tom's Harware notes that law enforcement agencies, including the Zaporizhia regional cyber police and international partners like Europol, were key in tracking the suspect. The investigation revealed the hacker operated mainly from Poltava but frequently moved across several Ukrainian regions to avoid detection.

During multiple searches, police seized computer equipment, mobile devices, bank cards, and other items linked to the unauthorized activity. Digital evidence included login credentials, crypto wallets holding the mined assets, and specialized software used to automate and manage the mining operations.

The unnamed suspect now faces charges under Ukrainian law for unauthorized interference with computer systems, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The investigation remains active and may lead to additional charges as authorities probe for possible accomplices. Meanwhile, questions linger over the recovery of the stolen cryptocurrency and the financial impact on both the company and its customers as the legal process unfolds.

McAfee reports that undetected cryptojacking attacks grew by 60 percent in 2024. This surge reflects a broader trend, with attempts rising nearly 400 percent over the past year. Healthcare took a particularly hard hit, suffering an almost 700 percent increase. Educational organizations faced an even larger spike, enduring 320 times more attacks than the previous year. Cybercriminals are increasingly shifting focus from traditional ransomware to cryptojacking, making incidents like this more common.

Crypto-related hacks continue to grow in scale. In 2024, hackers stole $2.2 billion through crypto-related exploits, a 17 percent increase from 2023. The number of individual incidents also rose, climbing from 282 in 2023 to 303 in 2024.