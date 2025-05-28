In brief: New, higher energy efficiency ratings have gradually emerged for top-tier power supply units (PSUs) over the years, and new workloads have encouraged standards to continue increasing. In response to the growing pressure from cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and other data-intensive applications, ClearResult has introduced its latest benchmark.

ClearResult recently introduced 80 Plus Ruby, a new energy efficiency rating for PSUs that surpasses the current highest tier, Titanium. Initially, Ruby-rated PSUs will be used in data centers, though it's unclear when they will be available for consumer PCs

These Ruby-rated PSUs could just as well be labeled 90 Plus, as they are required to maintain at least 90% energy efficiency across the entire power delivery system, even under a light 5% load at 230V, 277V, and 480V AC-DC, as well as 380V DC.

This requirement, known as light loading, helps minimize energy waste in redundant or oversized data center configurations. Ruby PSUs must also achieve 91% efficiency at 10% load, 95% at 20% load, 96.5% at 50% load, and 92% at 100% load.

Click to enlarge

The 80 Plus certification program is a voluntary rating system that indicates how efficiently a PSU converts electricity from an alternating current (AC) wall outlet to the direct current (DC) needed by a computer. The "80 Plus" label originally signified that certified units must achieve at least 80% efficiency at 20%, 50%, and 100% load levels.

Launched in 2004, the 80 Plus system began with Bronze, Silver, and Gold ratings, which became common across PSUs at different price points. At 115V, the Gold rating requires 92% efficiency at 50% load and 87% at full load.

Higher-grade PSUs now achieve Platinum and Titanium ratings. Platinum requires 92% efficiency at 50% load and 89% at 100% load (at 115V), while Titanium PSUs raise that bar to 94% and 90%, respectively.

Also check out: Anatomy of a Power Supply Unit (PSU)

High-efficiency ratings are particularly important for high-wattage systems, especially those exceeding 1,000W. Notable examples include SilverStone's 2,500W PSU, Super Flower's 2,800W unit, and Asus's 3,000W beast – all of which carry Platinum certifications.

ClearResult emphasized the importance of advancing energy efficiency standards in anticipation of increasing data center power demands.

The company estimates that data centers currently account for 0.4% of total U.S. electricity consumption, a figure that could rise to as much as 12% by 2028. This surge would likely be driven by the rapid growth of generative AI, known for its high energy requirements.