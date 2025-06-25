What just happened? Edward "Big Balls" Coristine, the infamous 19-year-old member of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team and a favorite of Elon Musk, has left the federal government. Coristine is the latest big name to leave DOGE following Elon Musk's acrimonious departure last month.

A White House official confirmed that Coristine resigned from his DOGE role on Monday (June 24). The spokesperson never gave any further details.

Coristine posted a message on X that read, "I'm officially out of that office."

"Can't say too much yet," the post continued. "Feels good to finally breathe again."

I'm officially out of that office.



Can't say too much yet, Appreciate everyone who's reached out. Feels good to finally breathe again… Time to shift priorities and run a meatballs coin scam.



but I'll make a post explaining what happened soon.#Bigballsout – Edward Coristine (@EdwardCoristine) June 24, 2025

Coristine had worked at Musk's computer-brain interface company Neuralink before following the CEO to DOGE when the agency was established this year.

Coristine has a colorful history. Reports say he is the grandson of a KGB spy. There was also a report in March claiming that the company he ran in 2022 while still in high school, DiamondCDN, provided network support to a cybercrime gang, EGodly.

This is a job for Big Balls 😂 https://t.co/vqYD0XyCfB – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2025

EGodly thanked DiamondCDN for providing it with DDoS protection and caching systems in February 2023, noting that Coristine's firm helped it securely host and safeguard its website, dataleak.fun.

That same year, EGodly boasted on its Telegram channel that it hijacked phone numbers, broke into law enforcement email accounts in Latin America, and committed cryptocurrency theft. It had also distributed personal details of an FBI agent who was investigating the group, including his phone number and photographs of his residence, on Telegram.

Coristine was fired from a cybersecurity internship at Path Network last year for allegedly leaking insider information to rivals. He was also accused of frequently engaging with Telegram and Discord communities linked to cybercrime.

In May, DOGE boss Musk left the White House. The billionaire insisted it was due to his 130 days as a special government employee coming to an end and not a falling out with Trump. But a few days later, Musk got into an online spat with the president. In a series of mostly deleted X posts, he threatened to decommission SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft and claimed Trump appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Following the fallout, Rep. Jared Moskowitz joked during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing, "Now that the national divorce is happening … who's going to get Big Balls?"

"I'm worried about him. The children always get caught in the middle."

Since Musk left DOGE, his chief lieutenant, Steve Davis, has also departed, as has Amanda Scales, who returned to Musk's xAI company.