What just happened? IBM has introduced a new version of its Power server built with a redesigned processor, updated hardware architecture, and an enhanced virtualization software stack. The end result, dubbed Power11, is said to be the most resilient server in IBM Power platform history with an uptime rating of 99.9999 percent.

To achieve that level of uptime, IBM has implemented advanced technologies like automated workload movement and autonomous patching that enable planned system maintenance to take place without critical applications needing to go offline.

Paired with IBM Power Cyber Vault, customers will enjoy a system that's incredibly resilient to cyber threats. According to IBM, Power Cyber Vault protects against threats like encryption and data corruption with proactive immutable snapshots that are automatically captured, stored, and tested on a pre-defined schedule. Built-in quantum-safe cryptography, meanwhile, protects servers from firmware integrity and harvest-now, decrypt-later attacks.

With Power Cyber Vault, IBM claims it can detect a ransomware threat in less than one minute. This rapid response is especially critical in banking, retail, healthcare, and government spaces where every second matters.

Unsurprisingly, Power11 is built with AI in mind. The new server features built-in, on-chip acceleration that can scale to support mission-critical workloads using IBM Spyre Accelerator. The company also plans to make watsonx.data available on Power11 by the end of the year for even greater flexibility and productivity.

Elsewhere, IBM claims Power11 affords twice the performance per watt compared to a similarly equipped x86 server. Efficiency climbs an additional 28 percent when running in the new Energy Efficient Mode versus Maximum Performance Mode.

Power11 is said to offer up to 55 percent better core performance versus Power9, and has up to 45 percent more capacity and higher core counts across entry and mid-range systems versus Power10.

IBM's new Power11 server launches on July 25, and will be available in a variety of physical and virtual configurations spanning high-end, mid-range, and entry level. The Spyre Accelerator will be available to customers sometime in Q4 2025, we're told.