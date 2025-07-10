Forward-looking: Samsung's latest Unpacked event took place yesterday, and despite all the rumors that it was going to happen, there was no mention of its tri-folding device. However, the head of the South Korean giant's phone business has confirmed that the handset is coming – and it'll be here this year.

Roh Tae-moon, acting head of Samsung Electronics' Device Experience Division, told The Korea Times that "We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year."

Roh also said that Samsung is currently focusing on perfecting the phone and its usability. He added that the company has not yet decided on a name, but a final decision would be made soon as the handset nears completion. This would contradict earlier reports that the tri-fold phone would be called the Galaxy G Fold.

Quoting another unnamed Samsung executive, Android Authority writes that the triple-screen phone is ready to be put into production, but the company worries that consumers aren't "clearly" asking for the product. The person added that Samsung is now investigating potential consumer demand.

It was previously reported that Samsung will test the waters with the tri-fold phone by making it in limited numbers and releasing it in only two markets: its home country of South Korea and China.

Galaxy Tri-fold all set to launch in Q3 this year



Samsung is only launching it in 2 markets : South Korea & China



Limited quantities with a price between $3000 - 3500 – Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 21, 2025

Samsung briefly showed a teaser graphic of its tri-fold smartphone at its Unpacked event in January, where it showcased the Galaxy S25 series. It also appeared in One UI 8 animation files. This led to plenty of speculation that Samsung would be officially unveiling the device at this week's show, but we had to make do with the Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE, and the Galaxy Watch 8 series.

With the all-new Z Fold 7 priced at a wallet-crushing $1,999, expect a trifold device to be even more expensive. Some rumors say it might be between $3,000 and $3,500, depending on what model buyers choose.

According to reported specs, the trifold will feature a fairly standard 6.49-inch outer display in its folded mode, but can stretch to almost 10 inches when fully opened.

Samsung won't be the first company to release a tri-fold phone. Huawei has the Mate XT Ultimate (above), which costs $2,800, has two hinges, and reaches 10.2 inches when unfolded. It's proved to be a commercial success inside China – by luxury phone standards – outselling every other $2 000-plus foldable and boosting Huawei's foldable share to 76 % in the country. However, fewer than half a million units have shipped, illustrating that it's still a niche product.